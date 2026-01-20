Gilroy Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found near the outlet stores on Jan. 15.

About 5:35am, Gilroy Police officers responded to the 8500 block of San Ysidro Avenue for a welfare check on an unresponsive male, authorities said. Police located an 86-year-old male on the sidewalk in front of the vacant outlet stores and began life saving first aid measures.

Emergency paramedics arrived, and the man was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are investigating the cause and manner of death.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s name.