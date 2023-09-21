72 F
Gilroy
September 21, 2023
Religion

Religion: Giving you hope and a future

By: Pastor Frank Riley
There are times in each of our lives when we wonder, “Have I missed what God has for me? Is it too late for me?” Looking back on opportunities missed (and let’s face it—we all have them) it is easy to find ourselves in a depressive slump. 

That can be what happens when our visionary focus is behind us. But the fact is, that the Lord’s visionary focus is toward your future. Unlike some tabloid writer’s future predictions, God’s future vision for you is absolutely accurate. Why? Because the One who is beyond time and space, and who created you, is already out there!


In Acts 17:26-28, we read that God has appointed the exact time and place where you should live. And not just live but live with purpose! See, no matter what detours or failures, hurts or dashed dreams have come into your life, they are no surprise to God. And, no matter how others have given up on you, or you have given up on yourself, there is this resounding truth, that God hasn’t given up on you. 

In fact, no matter what has happened to bring you into this time and season, God is still there saying, I have great use and purpose for you in this season, no matter what!


You’ve heard that old verse from Jeremiah 29:11—“I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not harm you (not done with you yet) plans to give you a hope and a future (definitely not done)!”
So while others may be tempted to look back on the broken dreams or failures of life, remember God—who is looking into your future and beckoning you, “Come on! Forward! You won’t believe the possibilities I have for you!”

Frank Riley is the Interim Pastor at New Life Church San Jose and a Chaplain serving in the United States Navy. A resident of Morgan Hill, he can be reached at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism
