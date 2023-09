Scott Dixon found himself driving to Victory Lane after winning the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sept. 10.

Dixon, a six-time IndyCar Series champion, was the first one to reach the black and white checkered flag in the season finale for his first career victory on the 11 turn, 2.238 mile circuit.

He finished ahead of 2023 NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, who placed third behind runner-up Scott McLaughlin.