This week, Jews around the world began the period of the Three Weeks, a time of national mourning leading up to the commemoration of Tisha B’Av (literally the ninth day of the Hebrew month Av), the saddest day on the Jewish calendar.

On the secular calendar, this year Tisha B’Av begins at sundown Aug. 13 and ends at sundown Aug. 14. It is a day of fasting and mourning, in remembrance of the many calamities that happened to the Jewish people on that day, most notably the destruction of the First and Second Holy Temples in Jerusalem, in 586 BCE (before the Common Era) and 70 CE (after the Common Era).

The Rabbis who lived in the centuries after the destruction of the Temples tried to find meaning in their destruction. In the case of the First Temple, destroyed by the Babylonians, they identified the cause was idolatry, sexual immorality and bloodshed. During the time of the Second Temple, destroyed by the Romans, the cause of its devastation was causeless hatred.

But this is not a teaching I ascribe to. I do not believe that we are collectively punished because of the sins of others, even the sin of causeless hatred. I do not accept that God singles out any individual or any group and causes catastrophes to occur. I don’t believe some of us are blessed and some are not. I see God as loving and forgiving.

However, I do think there are lessons to be learned from this interpretation of causeless hatred. We are witnessing that now in our beloved country, rising and frightening anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. The fallen Temples represent our fallen world right now.

We rationalize the cause of the problems besetting our communities depending on our political viewpoint. This finger pointing stops us from working together to find solutions. It is evidence of causeless hatred rather than collective will.

Each of us must take responsibility for this internal war against values we hold dear. Depending on our personal perspectives, we will have different answers and solutions. But causeless hatred cannot continue to divide us if we are to heal our societal wounds.

Right now, each of us must ask ourselves: what can I do to improve our community? How can I stop the madness? We need to be unified against hate and it starts with each one of us. We cannot let America become the fallen Temples in our time.

“When we are restored, when freedom is renewed, when we return in wisdom and truth, all who struggle will exalt, all who wrestle will rejoice.” (Psalm 14:7, as interpreted by Rabbi Yael Levy)

Rabbi Debbie Israel is a founding member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County and its liaison to the Interfaith CommUNITY of South County (ICSC) she is Rabbi Emerita of Congregation Emeth and a community rabbi of Santa Cruz County. She can be reached at [email protected].