Gourmet Alley construction update

Despite temperatures rising into the triple digits (again) this week, work proceeds on the downtown Gilroy Gourmet Alley project.

As of July 22, crews have been cutting surfaces and installing infrastructure for French drains through the alley between Fourth and Fifth streets, as well as between Fifth and Sixth streets. Crews have also been saw cutting existing driveway entrances at the street in both sections, according to city staff.

Between Fifth and Sixth streets, crews also removed a large tree at the entrance to the parking lot between Gourmet Alley and Eigleberry Street. Between Sixth and Seventh streets, a trash enclosure structure is being fabricated for the Gourmet Alley project.

“We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through the Gourmet Alley Project,” says a message on the City of Gilroy’s Facebook page. “Your support is invaluable to us, and we are committed to delivering a project that enhances our community and downtown.”

The Gourmet Alley project is funded by a $3.9 million grant from California Department of Transportation’s Clean California Local Grant Program, which the city received in March 2022. The design of the project was completed by CSG Consultants, although city staff at a recent community meeting indicated that some of the finer details of the project are not yet finalized.

The project’s construction contractor is San Martin-based Trinchero Construction.

During construction, Gourmet Alley, south of Fourth Street, will be closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic, according to city staff. The city’s public parking lots on Eigleberry between Fourth and Sixth streets will also be closed during construction.

Alternate parking is available at the Downtown Gourmet parking area at Seventh and Eigleberry streets; and at the Railroad parking lot at Sixth and Railroad streets.

When the project is complete, the resurfaced parking lots will reopen with a different circulation pattern, city staff said April 3.