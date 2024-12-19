The Christmas season is upon us and with it comes the familiar melody of “The First Noel.” To better appreciate the carol’s message, let’s take a look at its origin.

“The First Noel” is thought to have been composed in England sometime during the 15th or 16th century; however it wasn’t formally published until 1823. The word “noel” comes from the French language, meaning “Christmas” or “birth.” Embedded within the carol are some wonderful biblical thoughts that are worth exploring.

Pastor Will Sawkins

Christians celebrate Christmas as more than just a festive holiday. Christmas marks a pivotal moment in history—the arrival of Jesus Christ. The song lyrics give him the title “King of Israel” and Jesus later called himself “the light of the world.” His birth brought hope to a world shrouded in darkness, offering redemption and a path to relationship with God for all who believe.

“The First Noel” tells the story of humble shepherds, chosen to be the first recipients of the glorious news of Christ’s birth. This emphasizes that God’s love and grace are not reserved for the elite or powerful, but are freely available to all regardless of their social standing.

Jesus’s title, “King of Israel,” underscores His divine authority. Prophecies from the Old Testament, including those from Zechariah and Daniel, foretold the coming of a King who would establish an everlasting kingdom of peace and justice. Jesus, born in a humble manger, fulfilled these prophecies, embodying both humility and majesty.

“The First Noel” also speaks of the star that guided the wise men to Jesus and symbolizes His role as the “light of the world.” Just as the star illuminated the path for the wise men, Jesus illuminates the path to God for all, offering clarity, guidance and hope.

Isaiah’s prophecy about a light dawning on those living in darkness finds its fulfillment in Jesus. He exposes sin, calls people out of darkness and offers spiritual safety and hope.

The joy and light that Christmas brings are meant to be shared with others. Just as the wise men brought gifts to celebrate the arrival of the Messiah, Christians are called to be bearers of Christ’s light, reflecting His love in their families, communities and the world.

“The First Noel” invites us to celebrate the birth of Jesus and to reflect on His significance as the light of the world. As you continue in this Christmas season, I pray your heart will be filled with hope, peace, joy and love and the opportunity to share it with others.

Will Sawkins is the Lead Pastor of Community Christian with campuses in Morgan Hill and Campbell. He can be reached at wi**@co*****************.us.