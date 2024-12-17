A Community Chanukah Festival, hosted by the Chabad Jewish Center of South County, is scheduled for 4-5:30pm Dec. 20 at the Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheater.

Everyone in South County is invited to the free, family-friendly event that celebrates the festive spirit of Chanukah with a Giant Menorah lighting, live music performances, greetings from local dignitaries and a spectacular fire performance, says an event announcement from the Chabad Jewish Center of South County.

The event will also feature children’s Chanukah crafts, giant inflatables, free gifts and prizes. Traditional Chanukah foods—including doughnuts and latkes—will be served to all attendees.

“This festival is a celebration of unity and light, welcoming people from all walks of life to come together and share in the joy of Chanukah,” said Rabbi Mendel Liberow, Director of the Chabad Jewish Center of South County.

To register in advance, visit JewishMH.com/chanukah.