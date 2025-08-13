The Rotary Club of Gilroy continues to expand its Trees to Read Under project with the planting of 40 trees on Aug. 2 at both Christopher and Gilroy High schools.

To mark its 100th anniversary as a service organization, the Rotary Club of Gilroy launched “Trees to Read Under,” explains a press release from the local club. The project scope will include planting 100 trees at school sites throughout Gilroy, installing new benches under the trees and purchasing new books for each of the school libraries.

The planting on Aug. 2 brought Rotarians, Scouts and school representatives together to plant 40 trees, all accomplished through volunteer labor, materials and donations.

Rotary Club President Karen Aitken-Bernosky stated, “The Rotary Club of Gilroy has always considered our youth a priority. This legacy project brings something that is sustainable and tangible to our schools and will directly benefit youth in our district for decades.”

Trees to Read Under is a three-pronged project with a goal of raising $100,000 for 100 trees, benches and books. So far, Rotarians have contributed $70,000 to the project, with several months left in the campaign.

Levels of sponsorships provide funds to purchase trees, benches with personalized plaques and much-needed books for the school libraries. In addition to the 40 trees planted on Aug. 2, the Rotary Club of Gilroy purchased and delivered 680 books in July through an Amazon Web Services grant.

The community is invited to be a part of Trees to Read Under with donations or sponsorships. According to Aitken-Bernosky, “Trees to Read Under is a gift to the community, and the level of giving is testament to how much we value our youth and our schools. We invite everyone to consider making a donation directly through our website gilroyrotary.org or be a sponsor.”

For more information on Trees to Read Under, visit gilroyrotary.org and click Trees to Read Under or contact Karen Aitken-Bernosky at Ka**********@***il.com. Checks may also be made payable to the Gilroy Rotary Endowment and mailed to P. O. Box 1912, Gilroy, CA 95021.

The Endowment is a 501C3 Foundation, and all contributions are tax deductible allowable under State and Federal statute.