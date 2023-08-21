67.2 F
Gilroy
August 22, 2023
San Bruno Police arrest man wanted in Gilroy

By: Tony Hicks
San Bruno Police on Thursday arrested a man wanted by Gilroy Police for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence. 

At 1:52pm, police were alerted by an automatic license plate reader of a vehicle associated with the 33-year-old suspect, whose name police have not released.  

The suspect was also known to possess several firearms. A San Bruno officer and his K9 were able to detain the suspect without incident in South San Francisco, with assistance from South San Francisco police. 

“We credit K9 Niko for the apprehension, as the suspect definitely had second thoughts once he saw our furry friend,” San Bruno police said, on social media. 

Officers found the suspect with two handguns and a short barrel shotgun.  

The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Jail. 

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

Tony Hicks

Support Local Journalism
