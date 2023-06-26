San Martin suspect, barred from owning firearms, arrested with new cache

A man who was prohibited from having firearms was arrested Friday after deputies seized three assault-style rifles, a semi-automatic handgun and 1,500 rounds of ammunition at his home, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Russell Larson Charling, 41, of San Martin, previously had firearms confiscated because of an earlier arrest, the sheriff’s office said June 24.

Deputies sought a search warrant for Charling’s residence because of threats to shoot law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to the assault-style weapons and handgun, deputies located “ghost gun” parts and building materials, and high-capacity ammunition magazines, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charling was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of weapons and drugs offenses. Bail has been set at $612,000, the sheriff’s office said.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office noted it has an “extensive history” with Charling, who has a criminal restraining order in place that prohibits contact with a former spouse and children. During a prior arrest, Charling owned multiple firearms that were confiscated.

As a result of the previous arrest, the court prohibited Charling from owning any firearms, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were assisted in the June 23 arrest by police from Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Campbell and Sunnyvale, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408.808.4500 or anonymous tip line at 408.808.4431.

