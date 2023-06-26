70.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 26, 2023
Article Search
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office released this photo that allegedly depicts firearms and ammunition found during a recent search of the San Martin home of Russell Larson Charling. Contributed photo
NewsCrimeFeatured

San Martin suspect, barred from owning firearms, arrested with new cache

Search warrant finds firearms, ammunition in home of Russell Larson Charling 

By: Staff Report
60
0

A man who was prohibited from having firearms was arrested Friday after deputies seized three assault-style rifles, a semi-automatic handgun and 1,500 rounds of ammunition at his home, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Russell Larson Charling, 41, of San Martin, previously had firearms confiscated because of an earlier arrest, the sheriff’s office said June 24.

Russell Larson Charling

Deputies sought a search warrant for Charling’s residence because of threats to shoot law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to the assault-style weapons and handgun, deputies located “ghost gun” parts and building materials, and high-capacity ammunition magazines, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charling was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of weapons and drugs offenses. Bail has been set at $612,000, the sheriff’s office said. 

In a press release, the sheriff’s office noted it has an “extensive history” with Charling, who has a criminal restraining order in place that prohibits contact with a former spouse and children. During a prior arrest, Charling owned multiple firearms that were confiscated. 

As a result of the previous arrest, the court prohibited Charling from owning any firearms, the sheriff’s office said. 

Deputies were assisted in the June 23 arrest by police from Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Campbell and Sunnyvale, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408.808.4500 or anonymous tip line at 408.808.4431.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.  

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Infinity U19 field hockey team wins prestigious Cal Cup International Tournament

Emanuel Lee -
The Infinity Sports Club made program history recently when...
News

Gilroy Police to get tech boost

Erik Chalhoub -
A technological upgrade coming soon to the Gilroy Police...
News

Gilroy City Council finalizes no-camping ordinance approval

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council on June 19 finalized its...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
927FollowersFollow
2,579FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Infinity U19 field hockey team wins prestigious Cal Cup International Tournament

gilroy police downtown patrol

Gilroy Police to get tech boost