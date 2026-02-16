The County of Santa Clara will soon begin construction of a new Children’s Advocacy Center at Valley Health Center in Morgan Hill.

The CAC is expected to open in early 2027 at the former site of De Paul Health Center. It will bring together investigative and support services—including medical, prosecutorial and forensic services—for abused and neglected children and their families, says a press release from Santa Clara County.

The multidisciplinary center includes partners from Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, the Department of Family and Children’s Services, law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations. The center is led by the Office of the District Attorney.

“By expanding the Children’s Advocacy Center to South County, we are wrapping our arms around our most vulnerable children and empowering their healing journey in the comfort and safety of their community,” said Supervisor Sylvia Arenas. “Bringing this national model for serving young victims of abuse to South County will remove access barriers to timely trauma-informed care and provide a wrap-around service sanctuary that our children deserve.”

The CAC receives referrals from law enforcement, medical professionals and the Department of Family and Children’s Services. Through a collaborative model, professionals from law enforcement, child protection, prosecution, behavioral health, medical services and victim advocacy work together under one roof to provide coordinated, comprehensive care, county officials said.

The free services provided at the CAC include forensic interviews, medical examinations, trauma-focused therapy and advocates to support survivors and their caregivers.

The county opened its first Children’s Advocacy Center in San José in 2021. Since then, the CAC has delivered services to more than 4,200 children and youth affected by abuse and maltreatment.

However, less than 3% of those served were children or families from South County, according to the press release. Authorities and professionals have determined that distance to the San Jose center has been a deterrent for families in South County, which experiences the county’s second highest rate of child sexual abuse reports (behind the City of San Jose).

To address this access disparity, in December 2023, the Board of Supervisors voted to approve funding to develop and staff a second CAC location in South County.

“The Children’s Advocacy Center is a powerful example of what government can do when we work together. It is a model of excellence in integrated care and compassion for children and families who have experienced abuse and trauma,” said County of Santa Clara Chief Operating Officer Greta Hansen. “As a County, we continue to be committed to ensuring critical services are available when and where they’re needed most.”

District Attorney Jeff Rosen added, “By bringing these proven services to South County, we are building a safer, more compassionate future—one where every child can get the help they deserve without leaving their own community. They do not come to us for help. We go to them.”

Before the establishment of the CAC, services for child abuse victims were dispersed at different locations throughout the county.

The current innovative, integrated model has proven successful, county officials said. In 2025 alone, the county’s CAC has logged the following activity:

• Conducted 434 investigations for children and teens in collaboration with 13 law enforcement agencies across the county, plus federal and out-of-county partners.

• Provided 843 specialized medical exams for children and teens affected by alleged sexual abuse, trafficking, assault, physical abuse, abduction and neglect.

• Delivered 31,777 advocacy services to clients, siblings and protective family members, including confidential victim advocacy, case management, counseling referrals, support during interviews and exams and court accompaniment.

• Made 334 therapeutic referrals for children, teens and families to specialized therapists helping youth process trauma and strengthen family communication.

The county’s second Children’s Advocacy Center site will be housed in existing medical office space at VHC Morgan Hill, 18550 De Paul Drive. The co-location of services helps to eliminate barriers and increase access to necessary support like mental health and medical services, including a laboratory and imaging services, county staff said.