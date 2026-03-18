Hundreds of young students were introduced to the excitement of hands-on learning at Gavilan College on March 7, while also celebrating the 25th anniversary milestone of the college’s Science Alive program.

Over the years, Science Alive has offered interactive activities, demonstrations and exploration to thousands of South Valley students at Gavilan’s Gilroy campus. The annual event serves up to 300 middle school students, giving young learners an opportunity to engage directly with science in ways that are fun, memorable and accessible, says a press release from Gavilan College.

On March 7, middle schoolers from southern Santa Clara and San Benito counties visited Gavilan to take part in a wide variety of science and STEAM related courses and activities. Classes included soap making, animal organ dissection (including a cow’s eye and a lamb’s heart) and DNA extraction from fruit, among others.

The students learned about chemistry by making slime and “elephant toothpaste,” how to solve crime by using science and deductive reasoning and what causes optical illusions. A total of 19 classes were offered to 300 students at the March 7 event.

Students are invited to Science Alive each year from public school districts in Morgan Hill, Gilroy and San Benito County, as well as from area charter and private schools.

Key participants in the annual event are Gavilan students, who serve as volunteers and hosts who help guide activities, welcome young visitors and model what it looks like to continue learning beyond high school, says the press release.

This year’s 25th anniversary celebration also included recognitions through resolutions from the offices of Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, Speaker Robert Rivas, State Senator Dave Cortese and State Senator John Laird—all reflecting Science Alive’s long-standing value to the region and its impact on generations of local students.

Longtime Science Alive contributors Ken Wagman and Hope Jukl were recognized for their role in helping sustain the program over the years.

“Science Alive reflects the power of early exposure, hands-on learning and community connection,” said Wagman, a longtime Gavilan math instructor and Science Alive leader. “For 25 years, this event has helped spark curiosity in young students while also giving Gavilan College students the chance to lead, mentor and serve.”

By combining science education with student leadership, Science Alive continues to strengthen Gavilan College’s connection to the communities it serves, the college’s press release continues. The event not only brings science to life for visiting students—it also creates a meaningful opportunity for Gavilan students to step into visible, service-oriented roles.

“Science Alive has invited local students onto our campus and helped them experience science in a way that is engaging and memorable for 25 years,” said Dr. Pedro Avila, Superintendent/President of Gavilan College. “It’s a tradition that means a lot to Gavilan College, and we are proud to celebrate the people who have made it possible.”

A student explores a microscope station during Science Alive at Gavilan College. Contributed photo.