​​St. Louise Regional Hospital transitioning from plastic to boxed water

A climate-friendly water packaging pilot program has been implemented at St. Louise Regional Hospital (SLRH) in Gilroy.

Starting this month, all packaged water at SLRH will be distributed in environmentally friendly cardboard containers which are absent of microplastics or BPAs, known to cause health issues. SLRH is one of three acute care hospitals in the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare system, and the first to pilot the environmental sustainability program. The action is the latest move in the health system’s commitment to the federal climate pledge, the Good Food Purchasing Program, and County Nutrition Standards.

“It may seem a small step to some, but it’s an important move away from the use of substances that we know are bad for the planet and in many cases for people,” said Jocelyn Dubin, Lead Public Health Nutritionist for the County of Santa Clara. “We know from robust research this is a serious public health issue.”

The paper-based cartons now being used are Forest Stewardship Council certified, 92% renewable, and 100% recyclable.

According to a 2017 Environmental Protection Agency study, just 8.4% of plastic in the United States was recycled.

“This holds the potential of being a huge win for our environment, our employees and our residents,” said Gloria Dela Merced, SLRH Hospital Executive. “Our exploratory move to eco-friendly containers is in alignment with the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors’ directives, and our system’s goal of being leaders in environmental stewardship.”