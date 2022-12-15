Storm barrels through South County

Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout Gilroy.

According to the National Weather Service, Gilroy got three inches of rain combined on Dec. 10 and 11.

Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing in Christmas Hill Park was shut down late Dec. 10 due to flooding. It has since reopened.

According to Valley Water data, as of Dec. 12, Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill was at 43% of capacity. Before the weekend storm, the reservoir stood at 18% full.

Matt Mehle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey, said Uvas Canyon west of Morgan Hill saw eight inches of rain over the weekend.

“It will dry out over the next several days, with the skies mostly clearing up,” Mehle said. “But the big story now will be colder temperatures: We’re looking at highs in the mid-50s during the day and overnight lows in the mid-30s. Of course, as you go higher elevation, it will be colder. Over in Hollister it will be near freezing overnight. We’ll be stuck with dry conditions at least until Friday.”