The stage is set: one hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong?

It’s 1930s Paris, and opera producer Henry Saunders (Jason Harris) is planning the concert of the century—as long as he can keep the amorous Italian superstar Tito Merelli (Doug Brook) and his hot-blooded wife Maria (Andy Kline) from causing runaway chaos.

South Valley Civic Theatre is opening its next season on Aug. 23 with Limelight’s “A Comedy of Tenors” at the Morgan Hill Community Playhouse, running for just three weekends.

This is another laugh-a-second farce by Ken Ludwig, writer of the Tony-Award winning “Lend Me a Tenor.” The play features some of the same characters, albeit a little older and, in Tito’s case, feeling middle aged and threatened by an up-and-coming opera star, Carlo Nucci (PJ Crocker).

Theater goers may recognize these characters from previous local productions of Ludwig’s earlier play. The roles of Henry Saunders (Jason Harris) and Max (Jery Rosas) were played by the same actors in the 2016 Limelight production. “Lend Me a Tenor” was also SVCT’s very first production when the Morgan Hill Community Playhouse opened in 2003.

Doug Brook, for whom this is his fifth Ludwig production, was drawn to this production because of his appreciation for the playwright’s comedic timing.

Local audiences will remember Brook’s gift for comedic acting from his recent role as Billy Ray in Limelight’s “On Golden Pond” at the Playhouse.

SVCT is also fortunate to have Allie Bailey as director. Bailey, who has directed throughout the Bay Area, most recently directed “A Christmas Story” for SVCT (for which she received Best Director recognition) as well as the comedy “A Nice Family Christmas” for Limelight.

Bailey is excited to see the audience’s response. “This cast has me giddy with glee! Their energy, camaraderie and comedic timing are all impeccable,” Bailey said.

Come enjoy this uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks and madcap delight! Tickets and more information are available at https://www.svct.org/2024_tenors.

Elizabeth Mandel is the publicity coordinator for South Valley Civic Theatre.