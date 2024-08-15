Local Scene: ‘Illuminate the Night’ concert Sept. 14 at Gav

Fundraising concert is Sept. 14 at Gavilan Theater

Gilroy Foundation presents its annual fundraiser, “Illuminate the Night” Candlelight Concert, at Gavilan College Theater Sept. 14.

The evening, set on the foothill campus of Gavilan College, begins at 5pm and will feature a candlelight concert with performances by the Mitchell James Band, the South Valley Suzuki String Academy String Quartet and the Gilroy High School Chamber Singers, according to the Gilroy Foundation.

The evening kicks off with a silent auction, wine and beer tastings from local wineries and tap rooms, and delicious appetizers provided by Kneaded Bakery & Catering, followed by a live auction and the candlelight concert.

Tickets purchased before Aug. 14 are $100, and tickets purchased after Aug. 14 are $125. Tickets are available at https://gilroyfoundation.ticketspice.com/illuminate-the-night.

Funds from the event will help support the grants and scholarships programs of Gilroy Foundation, a community-focused nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life in Gilroy through philanthropic leadership and community partnerships.

Since its establishment in 1980, Gilroy Foundation has proudly bestowed more than $18.5 million in grants and scholarships, making a specific impact on the lives of countless individuals, says a press release from the foundation.

Opioid awareness in Santa Clara County

International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized worldwide on Aug. 31, and two local events are scheduled to commemorate the day.

The Santa Clara County Opioid Overdose Prevention Project (SCCOOPP) is working with the City of Morgan Hill to host a free public event from 12-4pm Aug. 31, at the CineLux Theater in Morgan Hill, 750 Tennant Station. The event will feature a screening of the documentary “Fentanyl High,” speakers, county resources, food, music, art, free naloxone kits and a special remembrance event in honor of those lost to opioid overdose.

In San Jose, a free public event will take place in the Rotunda at San Jose City Hall, 200 East Santa Clara Street, from 3-6pm on Aug. 29.

School earns accreditation

Mount Madonna School announced this week that the California Association of Independent Schools, the Accrediting Commission for Schools and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges have granted MMS a seven-year accreditation with a mid-cycle visit.

“This achievement reflects the school’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of educational excellence, continuous improvement and dedication to our students’ success,” Mount Madonna Head of School Ann Goewert said in a press release. “This full accreditation is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our students, parents, faculty, staff, administration, board of directors and trustees, in upholding Mount Madonna School’s mission and values.”

CAIS and ASC WASC establish a set of educational and operational standards for the pursuit of excellence in elementary and secondary education upon which private and independent day schools are measured. Therefore, CAIS and ASC WASC accreditation serves as recognition of the quality of Mount Madonna School’s education, says the press release.

As part of a commitment to continuous improvement, Mount Madonna School’s trustees, board of directors and members of the administration are developing a Future Planning Document. The document incorporates institutional efforts to address the major recommendations from the accreditor’s visiting committee in order for MMS to be prepared for the mid-cycle visit.

The mid-cycle visit will serve as an opportunity to ensure that MMS remains on track with its goals for educational excellence and continuous improvement to meet CAIS and ASC WASC’s rigorous standards, according to Mount Madonna School.

Join symphony board

The nonprofit South Valley Symphony is seeking volunteers to serve on its board of directors. Applicants should have a strong interest in helping to shape the symphony’s activities in coming years and becoming a part of the organization’s long standing traditions.

The board is seeking directors who care about music and are interested in collaborating with like minded board members, even if you don’t have experience with nonprofits. All you need is a willingness to help out, the board said in a recent announcement.

Volunteers should be willing to serve at least two years on the board, and participate in regular monthly board meetings—in person or online via Zoom. Board meetings last about two hours each.

For more information, visit the South Valley Symphony’s website at http://southvalleysymphony.org/. Email [email protected] to ask about serving on the board of directors.

Recreational swim

The City of Gilroy’s recreational swim program returns for the summer.

The program is held at the Christopher High School Aquatics Center, featuring various swimming opportunities including group swimming lessons in the morning and late evenings with open swimming times in the afternoon.

Starting June 11, the pool is open weekdays (excluding Mondays) from 8am to 8pm, and weekends from 8am to 5pm through Aug. 18.

For a list of classes and open swim hours, visit gilroy.theswimmingswan.com.

Downtown Live

Hosted by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, the free event features rock and R&B dance classics from various local bands. Grab dinner before the show at any of the restaurants downtown and help support local businesses.

The lineup is as follows:

• Aug. 15: Mitchell James Band

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister. Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.

County appoints new DFCS assistant director

The County of Santa Clara Social Services Agency has appointed Javier Guerrero, who has more than 20 years of experience in the fields of child welfare and social services, to the position of assistant director of the Department of Family and Children’s Services. He began his new role on Aug. 12, says a press release from the county.

Javier Guerrero

Guerrero comes to Santa Clara County from Southern California, where he spent the last eight years with Orange County. His most recent role for Orange County was human services senior manager for the Children and Family Services Division of the Social Services Agency.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Javier Guerrero to the Social Services Agency as the new assistant director of the Department of Family and Children’s Services,” said Daniel Little, director of the County Social Services Agency. “His extensive experience and dedication to child welfare will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to support and protect children and families in our community.”

Damion Wright, director of the county’s Department of Family and Children’s Services, added, “Javier Guerrero’s programmatic expertise and background in social work will enhance service delivery to families and children by improving ways to streamline operations while fostering efficiency and accountability. He’s a great addition to our department and I look forward to working with him on continuing our efforts to be a more resilient and compassionate child welfare system.”