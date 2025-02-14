Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for January but is off to a rough start in February with an 0-2-1 mark. Overall, the season has been stellar.

The NHL now pauses until Feb. 22, as only the league’s top players compete in the 4 Nations Face-Off, a four-country tourney.

The favorite in the race for the Calder Cup (“Rookie of the Year”) is San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini, who has played superbly. Wolf, who was born in Gilroy and spent his early childhood in Morgan Hill, is viewed as third place in the running for the trophy.

Given the Sharks have the worst record in the league, some folks suggest Wolf has contributed more to his team than any other rookie in the NHL. At the start of the season, Calgary was predicted to be one of the bottom five teams in the NHL, yet they remain on the edge of the playoff race.

As phrased by commentators in The Athletic this past weekend:

“Macklin Celebrini will win the Calder but Dustin Wolf SHOULD win.”

“I think Wolf deserves the Calder, but Celebrini will win it.”

Recent results for Calgary with Dustin Wolf in goal (as of Feb. 10):

Tue. Feb. 4: Lost 6-3 vs. Toronto

Thu. Feb. 6: Lost 4-2 vs. Colorado

Sat. Feb. 8: Lost 3-2 (OT) vs. Seattle

Season Totals:

Wolf’s record: 19-11-3 with a Save Percentage of .912 (#10 in the NHL)

and a Goals Against Average of 2.63

Calgary’s record: 26-21-8, in fifth place in the Pacific Division

The Wolf Watch is a periodic look-in at the career of Gilroy native and ex-Morgan Hill resident Dustin Wolf, goalie for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.