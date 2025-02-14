Christopher HS Football

The Charlie Wedemeyer All-Star Classic was held on Feb. 1 at Los Gatos High. On the winning South squad were six Cougars: Brighton Whitman, Evan Vernon, Matthew Boles, Salomon Quintero, Aaron Davis-Beckford, Jaxen Robinson.

Christopher HS Boys Basketball (19-2 overall, 9-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Won 71-48 at Branham; won 75-43 at Santa Teresa

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 12 vs. Pioneer; 7pm Feb. 14 vs. Westmont

NOTES: In both wins, Cougars had quiet first halves and rocked after halftime. Against the Bruins, it was 27-23 at halftime and 44-25 in favor of CHS after the break.

Jaxen Robinson led Christopher with 22 points in the Branham game. Against the Saints, it was 36-24 at halftime and 39-19 in favor of CHS afterward.

Christopher HS Girls Basketball (16-4 overall, 7-3 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Won 54-49 vs. Evergreen Valley; won 45-36 vs. Willow Glen; lost 48-43 at Pioneer

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 11 at Prospect

NOTES: Cougars started EV onto a three-game losing streak and now the league race is wide open among CHS, EV, Prospect and Branham.

Gilroy HS Boys Basketball (6-15 overall, 3-5 BVAL Santa Teresa East)

Recent results: Won 55-53 vs. Sobrato; lost 55-49 at Mt. Pleasant

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 12 vs. Oak Grove; 7pm Feb. 14 vs. Evergreen Valley

NOTES: Mustangs went 2-2 in matches against rivals Live Oak and Sobrato.

Gilroy HS Girls Basketball (7-14 overall, 3-7 BVAL Almaden Valley)

Recent results: Lost 52-43 vs. Lincoln; lost 50-40 at Del Mar

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 13 vs. Mt. Pleasant

NOTES: Although just 3-7 in league play, Mustangs are scoring 43.3 per game and allowing just a bit more at 46.7.

Christopher HS Boys Soccer (3-8-6 overall, 1-7-3 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Tied 3-3 at Branham; won 4-2 at Pioneer

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 12 vs. Leigh; 7pm Feb. 14 vs. Lincoln

NOTES: Raul Ramos scored twice against the Bruins. Avery Montejano tallied one and had assists on both of Ramos’ goals. In the win over Pioneer, Montejano scored two goals and Angel Cruz and Luca Warren each had one.

Christopher HS Girls Soccer (11-5-3 overall, 5-2-2 BVAL Santa Teresa East)

Recent results: Won 9-1 at Live Oak

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 13 at Santa Teresa

NOTES: Ella Oetinger scored four goals at Live Oak and Alyssa Montejano added three. Cougars, at 5-2-2, are in a three-way battle for the league title with EV at 7-2 and Silver Creek at 6-2-1.

Gilroy HS Boys Soccer (10-3-4 overall, 4-2-2 BVAL West Valley)

Recent results: Tied 1-1 vs. Yerba Buena; won 2-0 at San Jose

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 12 vs. Independence; 7pm Feb. 14 at James Lick

NOTES: Freshman Alejandro Vasquez scored the goal against YB. Ian Honeycutt and Bryan Bernal scored goals in the 2-0 win at San Jose High.

Gilroy HS Girls Soccer (3-9-2 overall, 0-6-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Lost 1-0 vs. Branham

Upcoming games: 7pm Feb. 11 at Leland; 7pm Feb. 13 vs. Piedmont Hills

Coaches and athletic directors can submit scores and highlights to go*********@gm***.com.