good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
65.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
March 24, 2021
Article Search
The Neon Exchange in downtown Gilroy has collected more than 1,100 toys from community donors. Submitted photo
FeaturedNews

Toy drive collects more than 1K gifts and counting

By: Gilroy Dispatch Staff
1077
0

The Neon Exchange is hosting the House of Toys gift drive, which runs through Dec. 19.

More than 1,100 toys, 300 stockings and $2,000 worth of gift cards have been collected and are being distributed by reservation, which can be made through Mt. Madonna YMCA.

The toy drive is in collaboration with Mt. Madonna YMCA, The Neon Exchange, Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, Gilroy After Hours Rotary, Gina Lopez Insurance & Financial Services and Tristan’s Cookies & Cream.

Toys are being collected through Dec. 19 at the Neon Exchange, 7363-7371 Monterey St. For information, visit facebook.com/neonexchange.

Avatar
Gilroy Dispatch Staff

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Christopher High School

Christopher field hockey nears perfect season

Emanuel Lee -
The Christopher High field hockey team doesn’t just have...
Read more
News

Developer plans to continue with Strada Verde

Erik Chalhoub -
The proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park in northern San...
Read more
COVID-19

Santa Clara County moves into Orange Tier

submitted -
San Francisco, Santa Clara and Marin counties moved into...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Christopher field hockey nears perfect season

Developer plans to continue with Strada Verde