Toy drive collects more than 1K gifts and counting

The Neon Exchange is hosting the House of Toys gift drive, which runs through Dec. 19.

More than 1,100 toys, 300 stockings and $2,000 worth of gift cards have been collected and are being distributed by reservation, which can be made through Mt. Madonna YMCA.

The toy drive is in collaboration with Mt. Madonna YMCA, The Neon Exchange, Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, Gilroy After Hours Rotary, Gina Lopez Insurance & Financial Services and Tristan’s Cookies & Cream.

Toys are being collected through Dec. 19 at the Neon Exchange, 7363-7371 Monterey St. For information, visit facebook.com/neonexchange.