Trump has fundraising edge among Gilroy residents

President Donald Trump has received more financial support from Gilroy residents than his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, federal records show.

According to finance data by the Federal Election Commission, donations from Gilroy residents to Trump’s campaign totaled $57,991.48 from April 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020, while Biden received $44,286.90 over the same time period.

The largest single contribution to Trump’s campaign from a Gilroy resident was $2,800 from retiree Ramona Anninger on Aug. 4. Other top donations included $2,660 from Karen Christopher, administrative assistant at Christopher Ranch, and $2,250 from Jakie Williams, whose occupation was not specified.

Dion Bracco, president of Bracco’s Towing & Transport and a Gilroy City Councilmember, donated $2,412.50 to Trump’s campaign since January 2019.

For Biden, Christopher Cote, CEO on Kanyezi Africa Safari, donated $10,000. Other top donations from Gilroy residents included $3,050 from Benjamin Fohner, product manager at Google, and $3,955.50 from Ken Christopher of Christopher Ranch.