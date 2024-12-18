The Valley Water Board of Directors elected Tony Estremera as the Chair for 2025, and Richard P. Santos as Vice Chair. The board voted on their new officers at the Dec. 10 meeting.

Estremera has been on the Valley Water Board since 1996, and is now serving his fifth term as chair, says a press release from Valley Water. Estremera represents District 6 on the board, which includes areas of central and east San Jose.

Santos is beginning his fifth term as the Valley Water board’s Vice Chair, says the press release. A retired firefighter and native of Alviso, Santos represents District 3 on the board, which includes Alviso, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Milpitas and Berryessa/Alum Rock.

Also at the Dec. 10 meeting, Valley Water held a swearing-in ceremony for newly elected Director Shiloh Ballard, who represents District 2 on the board; and for reelected Directors Nai Hsueh and Santos.