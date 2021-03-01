Virtual wine tasting event hosted by former NFL player

The Tackles4Cancer organization is partnering with Lion Ranch Vineyards & Winery on March 6 at 5pm for a virtual wine tasting hosted by philanthropist, wine enthusiast and former NFL player William Dominic Austin.

The sommelier for the event is Samantha Capaldi. The event will also include a performance by Ashley Támar Davis, an American singer who came to prominence through her association with Prince. A raffle item for a Champ Bailey 2019 Hall of Fame autographed football will be given to one winner.

The event will feature three handmade wines from the micro-family-run Lion Ranch Vineyard & Winery from the Santa Clara Valley.

A $150 ticket includes one bottle each of 2018 Estate Viognier, 2019 Estate Lioness Rosé and 2017 Four Lions, and shipping to your business or residence (Adult 21-plus signature required).

Half of the proceeds will be donated to Tackles4Cancer, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for cancer patients through transportation. The goal for 2021 is to provide 1,000 rides to those in need.

To register, visit www.lionranch.com.