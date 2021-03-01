good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 1, 2021
FeaturedNews

Youth piano competition to be streamed

By: Staff Report
The Gavilan College Music Program is hosting its annual Marian Filice Youth Piano Competition for students in the 5th-12th grades on March 6 at 10am.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021’s competition will be entirely virtual. Students have submitted videos of their performances which will be aired live on competition day.  

Two judges at the Gavilan College Music Hall will watch the videos live with the online audience.  

Winners will be announced at the end of each division. The competition will consist of two divisions: the junior division, with 13 students in grades 5-8, and the senior division, with 13 students in grades 9-12.

Contestants have prepared two contrasting pieces from the classical repertoire performed by memory (Baroque, Classical, Romantic or Contemporary).

A livestream of the competition will be provided for the public on the music department website at gavilan.edu/academic/music/piano_comp.php.

Staff Report

