Youth piano competition to be streamed

The Gavilan College Music Program is hosting its annual Marian Filice Youth Piano Competition for students in the 5th-12th grades on March 6 at 10am.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021’s competition will be entirely virtual. Students have submitted videos of their performances which will be aired live on competition day.

Two judges at the Gavilan College Music Hall will watch the videos live with the online audience.

Winners will be announced at the end of each division. The competition will consist of two divisions: the junior division, with 13 students in grades 5-8, and the senior division, with 13 students in grades 9-12.

Contestants have prepared two contrasting pieces from the classical repertoire performed by memory (Baroque, Classical, Romantic or Contemporary).

A livestream of the competition will be provided for the public on the music department website at gavilan.edu/academic/music/piano_comp.php.