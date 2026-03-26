Published in cooperation between AWord and the Gilroy Dispatch

The City of Gilroy, like any city in the United States, faces unique opportunities and challenges. In 2025, an article was published in the Gilroy Dispatch regarding overcrowding in 1,482 households, or 9.2 percent of all households in Gilroy, during 2019. This points to a growing need for affordability in housing. Various initiatives are currently underway to assist people in difficult predicaments. At the heart of the challenge is the dire need to make housing more affordable through whatever means are available. Low-income, medium-income and high-income residents all require housing. A home is so much more than a place to live; it’s a wellspring of stability and a launchpad for future success.

Getting a Mortgage is the Biggest Hurdle

The problem is that not everybody qualifies for a mortgage. This means there are more renters among certain sectors. Renting becomes a long-term reality when aspiring homeowners don’t earn enough to save a down payment for their dream home. People get locked into a perpetual cycle of renewed leases. This precludes the possibility of equity share in a primary residence, because the renter does not own it. Studies show that long-term homeownership confers stability, portfolio diversification and real wealth generation. Indeed, the longer a homeowner consistently pays down the mortgage, ceteris paribus, the greater the equity share.

Recall that equity is the difference between the market value (at any point in time) and what’s owing on the mortgage. This is a dynamic value, not a static value. However, the bigger challenge is getting approved for a mortgage in the first place. The traditional determinants of mortgage eligibility include credit score, employment status, ability to pay, down payment (where applicable), verified identity documentation, banking information, etc. Not all mortgages present in the same way. Many lenders (banks and credit institutions) determine the mortgage interest rate and terms based on a borrower’s standing. Typically, a person who checks all the boxes qualifies for better mortgage terms.

Choose Your Lender Wisely

However, certain lenders catering to specific demographics have more leeway in this regard. It’s imperative to carefully assess lenders on their merits. For example, NewDay USA reviews highlight this lender as a viable option for veterans seeking a home loan or refinancing an existing loan. Not every lender specializes in VA home loans, so it’s always a good idea for borrowers to understand the pros and cons of different mortgage brokers. It’s a little-known fact outside the veterans, service members and eligible family pool that VA home loans do not require a down payment. This is a significant source of relief for eligible borrowers seeking to own their own slice of paradise in the City of Gilroy. The no-down-payment requirement typically means a smoother, more seamless process towards homeownership.

The market is competitive, and demand routinely outpaces supply in challenging economic times. Given today’s high interest rates (hovering around 6 percent), it’s still an expensive proposition to sign a long-term mortgage. There is a significant difference in nominal and real money payments when the interest rate is 3 percent versus 6 percent. In fact, the differential can be substantial over the term of a loan. Speaking of which, 15-year or 20-year mortgages typically have higher monthly payments and lower overall interest payments because the term is shorter. A 30-year loan—the standard—usually has lower monthly payments but much higher overall interest payments on the mortgage. Intending homeowners need to strike the right balance between monthly payments and total interest paid over time.

Fast Facts About Gilroy, CA Housing Market

According to Redfin, the Gilroy housing market is competitive. Consider that the typical home gets an average of one offer and sells in 19 days. The median sale price—a barometer of affordability—is in line with broader California trends at $930,000. While this is 7 percent lower than the average in 2025, it is largely out of reach for many people trying to get on their feet. Importantly, hot homes can sell for about 1 percent above the listing price and go pending in about 13 days. The average home typically sells for 1 percent above the listing price and goes under contract within 33 days. Interestingly, Knoxville, Tennessee, has the most people moving to Gilroy. Honolulu, Hawaii and Santa Barbara, California, follow this.