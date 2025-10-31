Published in cooperation between Buy Instagram Followers EZ and the Gilroy Dispatch

Only services selling genuine Instagram followers can be trusted when you want to boost your popularity and importance on the Gram. Not many vendors sell those real followers, and the two best are Buzzoid and Twicsy.

They’re top-ranked Instagram providers, year after year, and each has more than a decade of experience jumpstarting customers’ accounts with high-quality, verified followers.

It would be easy to write an article about the worst websites that sell Instagram followers.

That article would report that almost all of the vendors promising to deliver IG followers that generate growth for Instagram accounts are scamming their customers. It would conclude that any site delivering “fake followers” qualifies for the “worst site” list.

What are fake followers? How do you know if someone sells them? And more to the point, how do you know which sites are the best ones to use?

We’ll get into more detail shortly, but here’s what you need to know right now.

Only trustworthy providers like Buzzoid and Twicsy, which always deliver 100 percent legitimate IG followers, can be counted on for strong increases in exposure for your content and popularity for your account. They also protect your Instagram presence, because using fake followers can get you banned from Instagram.

Want a more complete list of reputable IG services that provide real followers? Read on.

Where to Buy Instagram Followers: Best of the Best

At first glance, it’s not easy to distinguish between the two providers in this category. They each have more than a decade of experience, their services are impeccable and the results they deliver top the charts. Buzzoid earns the nod, though, because the average organic growth its followers provide is approximately 10 percent higher than the provider we’ll review next.

(One more factor that might appeal to those on other social apps: while both services sell TikTok followers and TikTok likes, only Buzzoid delivers YouTube subscribers and YouTube views.)

You can easily match the size of your Buzzoid real follower purchase to the size of your account with one of the eight available packages. They range from 100 to a whopping 20,000 legitimate follows, all at affordable prices that start at just a few bucks.

There’s instant delivery for all packages, including Buzzoid’s premium offerings. “Active followers” are all active users on the platform and deliver stronger results, and “premium followers” are influential users who carry the most weight with IG’s algorithms. All Buzzoid followers keep accounts safe, and the state-of-the-art ordering platform is 100 percent secure.

Clients or shoppers who have questions about the service, customers who want custom packages of followers bundled with Instagram likes and Instagram views (which boost videos’ engagement rates and trigger increased viewership with “social proof”) and those with rare delivery issues can reach the customer support team 24 hours a day.

Buzzoid’s services are backed by a money-back satisfaction guarantee, as well as a retention guarantee to refill accounts for any dropped followers—but those guarantees aren’t really necessary. Buzzoid is the best Instagram follower provider you can find.

And Twicsy is a close second to Buzzoid.

The high-quality followers are just as good, the user-friendly ordering experience takes less than a minute, there’s lightning-fast delivery, 24/7 customer service can solve problems and provide packages that include likes and video views, and most importantly, Twicsy’s results are only a notch lower than Buzzoid’s and far better than any other service’s.

Twicsy offers real followers in packages that start at 100 interactions and run all the way up to 20,000, with even better results available from its active and exclusive follower options. Prices are always affordable, and you can choose from multiple payment methods during the secure checkout process.

It’s natural for customers to go with the supplier that delivers the strongest average organic growth, of course, which is why Twicsy always finishes second to Buzzoid in annual rankings of Instagram providers. It would be a mistake to ignore Twicsy, though; a 10 percent difference in results isn’t much for smaller packages, and this service is a pleasure to work with.

Where to Buy Instagram Followers: Best of the Rest

This newer service is getting better year by year, so it probably won’t be long before it’s in the same tier as Buzzoid and Twicsy. And even now, Rushmax is an excellent alternative Instagram follower provider that shouldn’t be ignored.

Packages aren’t as robust as those from our top two services, but are ideal for newer accounts. Real followers can be purchased in packs of 100 to 5,000 at prices starting at only $2.97, and they are all delivered immediately after a rapid and secure ordering process. Premium follows are available, too. Support reps can be reached day or night for any assistance necessary.

Rushmax followers deliver organic growth that averages about 75 percent of the growth you could see from Buzzoid’s interactions, but that’s an average, so some customers say they see stronger results. You might too. In any event, many Instagram power users use Rushmax as a secondary service to vary the sources of their followers. In the long run, they might have the last laugh.

iDigic has seemingly come out of nowhere to crash our “Best of the Rest” category. With only a few years of experience, the provider has startled the industry by delivering high-quality, legitimate Insta followers that trigger just about the same level of growth that Rushmax has provided for several years.

Six packages of real follows, from 100-5,000, are on the iDigic menu, as are “Super Quality Followers” (the service’s version of premium followers). There’s rapid delivery, prices are at the same level as those of other reputable services and the ordering and support processes are as strong as you’d expect from a quality operation.

Content creators using followers to grow their accounts have started to take note of iDigic and use the provider as an alternate IG service. This provider is growing rapidly, and it might be a great time to get on board and take advantage.

Other Real Follower Providers

Each of these services has at least one drawback that prevents it from reaching the top two categories on this list. All deliver authentic Instagram followers, though, and none will put your account at risk.

Like Leap: Follower quality is good, but the quality of its likes is better.

Boostify: Delivery delays are exasperating, but growth is decent once followers arrive.

Gram Growth: The service seems good, but results are somewhat disappointing.

Follow Flare: Would have been a top option, but prices are so high they're disqualifying.



InstaMiracle: Everything's good, but nothing's great.



Snap Surge: Good luck reaching a support rep if you need help.

InstaElevate: Another service with extremely slow delivery of quality followers.

View Vantage: Followers are real, cheap and not very effective.

Engage Hub: Prices are ridiculously high; try one of our top-ranked options instead.

Fusion Snap: Growth levels are very disappointing.

What are Real Instagram Followers?

Real followers are just what they sound like. So are fake followers.

Real followers are real people who hit the “follow” button from their own real accounts on the Gram. It’s really that simple; they’re real users who’ve decided to follow an account. Fake followers, by contrast, aren’t real people. They’re sleight-of-hand tech tricks created with bots and linked to fake accounts on the app.

The difference between the two is crucial.

When fake followers are delivered to an account, they’re quickly identified and deleted by Instagram’s algorithms. The customer may briefly see their follower count rising, but it soon reverts to its previous level. More ominously, Instagram users adding fake followers are likely to be penalized or lose their accounts on the social media platform.

Only real followers generate growth for customers’ Instagram presence, and the reason is easy to understand. The algorithms also determine visibility for Instagram posts, and popular IG accounts are given the largest audiences.

When the algos see that real followers are boosting an account’s follower growth metric, an important measure of popularity, they give the account’s videos more exposure. Increased viewership, naturally, means posts will receive a lot more engagement, and accounts are likely to add a large number of new followers. That’s true organic growth.

How Do You Know If Someone Sells Real or Fake Followers?

Sorry, but we have bad news; it’s almost impossible to tell until it’s too late. Scammers won’t tell you they sell fake engagements, and their sites look no different than the ones that deliver real followers.

Unless you know an Instagram influencer or an industry insider who can steer you to a reputable social media service, it’s virtually impossible to know which providers to trust—unless you have a reliable list of the 14 best providers that sell real Insta followers.

Is Buying Followers All You Have to Do?

Not exactly.

There’s a small detail you have to take care of first, but it’s an easy one. No supplier can deliver engagements to private accounts, so make sure your account is set to “public” before ordering followers. Most accounts already are, and it’s easy to change the setting from the “Settings and profile” menu, reached from your Instagram profile.

Now, you have a tougher assignment.

Purchased real followers will grow your audience. That’s been proven. However, if you don’t have videos that your new viewers will want to watch, none of them will decide to follow your account. Your assignment, if you want your investment in authentic followers to pay off, is to create compelling and high-quality Instagram content. Otherwise, you’ve wasted your money.

A Quick Guide to Effective Instagram Content Creation

This isn’t all you need to know about producing videos that a large audience will watch and love, but it’s a great start for those who want to make the most of their purchased followers.

1. Choose a Lane

When you first join Instagram, it’s normal to post about your kids, your pets, your job and your lunch. That’s fine if your intended audience is just family and friends. It’s not a good way to build a large follower base, though.

Successful content creators who focus on a specific topic or niche they’re interested in find that they rack up large numbers of like-minded organic followers, once their videos receive widespread exposure to lots of random surfers. If you choose a single subject for all of your content and produce videos and Reels that appeal to a target audience, you can do the same.

You don’t have to focus on a trending topic; there are about 2.5 billion Instagram users. You can rest assured that plenty of them are into the same things that you are.

2. Take Your Time

Shooting and editing videos doesn’t take very long if you don’t care what they look like. Your audience will care, though, and most will simply scroll to the next post on their feeds if your content is difficult to watch.

First things first: Plan your videos carefully before you hit the record button. They should grab viewers in the first few seconds and have more elements that keep people watching throughout. They should be fun and/or interesting; the best way to turn a viewer into a follower is to entertain them so thoroughly that they want to see what else you create.

Get familiar with filming and editing before plunging in, too. A picture that bounces around, audio that’s scratchy or hard to hear and editing that doesn’t show your work off to the best advantage will hurt your chances of getting people to follow you. They may not even watch for very long.

3. Entice Surfers

Preventing your new audience from scrolling right past your post is an art in and of itself. Carefully craft your video description to make it enticing, including SEO keywords and hashtags that might bring in extra viewers through Instagram search. Choose a cover photo that “tells” people why they need to watch, and use graphics or other editing techniques to make it splashy.

4. Have a Video Library and Posting Plan

Don’t buy followers until you already have at least a few great videos in your profile. Most people seeing your content for the first time will check out your account to see what else you’ve produced—and if there’s nothing worthwhile to watch, they’ll see no reason to follow you.

Once you’ve built a video library and started posting, stick to a regular schedule of uploading new material. Visitors will see that you can be depended on to produce new videos, and existing followers will remain satisfied and have no reason to unfollow you.

5. Engage, Engage, Engage

Paying attention to people makes them feel wanted and appreciated. That knowledge can serve you well when you’re trying to build an Instagram follower base.

When visitors leave comments on your IG posts, always respond to them. If they send you a DM, respond to them. Letting them know that you’re paying attention and responding to comments and feedback tells them that their opinions are valued, and they’ll be more likely to hit the “follow” button.

Engage with your followers, too. They’re always just one tap away from abandoning your account—but “bonding” with them through your comment sections and messages can turn them into devoted fans who will stay with you for the long term.

Disclaimer: Buying Instagram followers from unreliable or low-quality sources can seriously harm your account’s visibility and credibility. In many cases, accounts that purchase followers from questionable vendors risk shadow bans or reduced reach, meaning their posts no longer appear prominently in followers’ feeds or on discovery pages. To avoid that, it’s important to work with reputable providers who use safe, compliant methods to help grow your social presence.

All brands featured in this content have a proven history of offering legitimate Instagram marketing services. They’ve maintained long-term positive reputations with clients and, notably, there has never been a verified instance of an account being banned, suspended or otherwise penalized as a result of using their follower or like packages. Always remember this critical rule: never provide your social media password to any service promising rapid growth.