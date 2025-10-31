The Latino Family Fund de Gilroy (LFF) this week announced the launch of a new, impact-driven grant model designed to better align with the organization’s mission, strategic plan and the findings of the 2025 Santa Clara County Latino Health Assessment.

This updated approach reflects LFF’s continued commitment to advancing equity, opportunity and leadership within Gilroy’s Latino community, says a press release from the local nonprofit.

“In response to community feedback and data-driven insights, we’re shifting from a broad distribution of smaller grants to a more focused investment strategy,” said Renee Garcia, Executive Director of the Latino Family Fund de Gilroy. “This change allows us to strengthen partnerships, deepen outcomes, and better align our resources with the needs identified by our community.”

Beginning with the 2026 grant cycle, the Latino Family Fund will award fewer but larger grants—about three awards—targeting key community priority areas, says the press release. Applicants will be considered for funding in the category that best aligns with their program through a single application process.

The focus areas for the 2026 grant cycle are:

• Equity, Inclusion and Healing: Supporting Latino and historically marginalized communities with culturally relevant, trauma-informed care addressing issues such as youth incarceration, housing insecurity and behavioral and mental health.

• Opportunity Creation for Youth: Expanding youth pathways through jobs, mentorship, leadership development and prevention from system involvement—empowering young people as decision makers in shaping their futures.

• Education and Leadership: Fostering academic success and leadership opportunities for all youth, including those who are neurodivergent or living with mental health challenges.

Funding will not be provided for capital improvements, budget shortfalls, fundraising events, pre-existing campaigns or organizational emergencies, the press release adds.

The LFF’s 2026 grant cycle opens Nov. 1, and the application deadline is Dec. 15. Applicants will be notified of awards in March 2026 and the grants will be awarded in April.

All forms and submission details are available at latinofamilyfund.org.

The Latino Family Fund de Gilroy is a community-based philanthropic organization dedicated to empowering Latino families in South County through leadership, collaboration and equitable investment.

“We’re thrilled to launch this new grant model that reflects our community’s vision and determination,” Garcia said. “Together, we’re focusing our efforts to create lasting solutions and expand opportunities for families across Gilroy. We’re deeply grateful for the partnerships that make this work possible.”