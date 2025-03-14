As the first blooms of spring adorn Morgan Hill, we invite you to be part of the 42nd Annual Wildflower Run, a cherished tradition offering participants of all ages and abilities a family-friendly, healthy and fun activity, among scenic routes, along with a day filled with camaraderie and purpose.

The Wildflower Run prides itself on inclusivity, offering a variety of events to suit different interests and fitness levels:

• 10K USATF Certified Run: This scenic route through Morgan Hill’s picturesque landscapes is ideal for seasoned runners seeking a challenge.

• 5K Run/Walk/Stroller: Perfect for competitive individuals, families with strollers or groups of friends aiming to enjoy a leisurely pace amidst beautiful surroundings.

• 2K Kids’ Timed Run: This event offers young runners aged 5-11 a chance to experience the thrill of a timed race in a supportive environment.

• 2K Fun Run/Walk: This inclusive, non-competitive event, suitable for participants aged 2 to 102, emphasizes fun and community spirit over speed.

A legacy of empowerment and growth

This run is truly a collaborative effort and run by all volunteers. Additionally, we thank Morgan Hill Unified School District, the City of Morgan Hill, our generous local businesses, organizations and community volunteers whose contributions and help make it possible.

Established in 1984 by the Morgan Hill branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the Wildflower Run began with just 30 members, raising $1,000 in its inaugural year. Over the decades, it has flourished into a hallmark event, now attracting more than 1,200 participants annually and generating about $60,000—100% of which funds scholarships, leadership programs, community grants and initiatives aimed at empowering women and girls.

An unforgettable experience

• Unique Memorabilia: All participants receive a unique T-shirt and finisher ribbon, with medals and prizes awarded to winners. Additionally, participation medals for all children age 11 and younger foster a sense of achievement among our youngest runners.

• Community Engagement: Participants and attendees enjoy a day teeming with activities and fun. Our live “roadshow” musicians along the 5K and 10K routes, as well as cheerful, friendly and helpful volunteers provide support and a personal touch often missing from larger, corporate-run races.

Don’t miss the ongoing social media sharing challenge to be included in an exciting post run prize drawing.

• Finish Festivities: Festive post-race celebrations include sponsor and activity booths, live results and refreshments.

• Local photographers take candid event and award photos throughout the morning, available free online.

• Details: Starts at 7am March 30 at LIve Oak High School, 1505 East Main Ave. in Morgan Hill. Register online at wildflowerrun.org. Early registration is encouraged as we expect to sell out.

Participants can pick up their run packets before the official event from 10am-2pm March 29 at BookSmart, 421 Vineyard Blvd.

The Wildflower Run is a celebration of community and shared purpose supporting a cause with a lasting impact. Whether aiming for a personal best, enjoying a walk with family or cheering from the sidelines, your presence enriches the experience for everyone.

We look forward to you being a part of this enduring tradition that empowers individuals and strengthens our community. See you on March 30.

Suman Ganapathy is an AAUW Morgan Hill Wildflower Run Publicity Team member.