A classic American story is coming to life on a local stage this month, as Little Theatre Productions presents “The Wizard of Oz” at the Gilroy High School Theater. The show opens April 17 and runs for two weekends.

Directed by Rebecca Little, the production features a youth cast tackling some of the most iconic roles in musical theater.

“I think audiences will be blown away by how talented these kids are,” Little said. “Every one of the leads is incredibly gifted.”

Little said the timing of the production felt natural, with the relatively recent release of the Wicked film adaptation rekindling widespread interest in the story’s origins.

“Wicked has put ‘The Wizard of Oz’ back on everyone’s mind,” she said. But Little’s connection to the material runs deeper than current trends, and she recalled watching the film as a girl, back when her family didn’t yet own a color television.

“Watching that change from black and white to color was absolutely magical,” she said. “It’s just a classic. I think it holds a special place in most people’s hearts.”

The production follows Dorothy, a young Kansas girl swept away to the magical land of Oz, where she befriends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion on a journey to find the Wizard—with each companion searching for something they believe they lack.

Danee Harer, 14, plays Dorothy. She described the character as an imaginative, kind-hearted girl eager for adventure beyond the Kansas farm where she lives with her aunt and uncle.

“She wants to get out and explore and see the world, knowing there’s more than just Kansas,” Harer said. “But her aunt doesn’t let her, so she just starts dreaming big.”

Ezra Cortez, Kailea De la Serna, Chloe Grotz and Matthew Horta are pictured in costume, preparing for the upcoming production of “Wizard of Oz.” Photo: Courtesy of Portraits by Rebecca

Harer said the role has been a rewarding challenge, particularly given the age gap between herself and the character she portrays.

“It’s about channeling the energy of a young kid with a big imagination,” she said. “Being very playful, as if everything is a game.”

Chloe Grotz plays the Scarecrow, a character who believes he lacks a brain but repeatedly proves his intelligence. Grotz, 16, said the role has been a welcome return to form after a two-year break from musical theater.

“Getting back to comedic acting, and especially the physical comedy of the Scarecrow, feels like returning to my theater roots,” she said.

Matthew Horta, 13, plays the Tin Man, a figure who longs for a heart he believes he doesn’t have. Ezrah Cortez, also 13, takes on the Cowardly Lion, whose fear of everything is played largely for laughs. Cortez said he has enjoyed embodying the comic relief.

“I love playing funny characters,” he said, adding that the lion costume has been an unexpected perk. “It’s basically like being in pajamas on stage.”

Emma Aitken, 13, plays the Wicked Witch of the West. Aitken said she has found unexpected depth in the villain.

“If you look at it from her perspective, she just wants her sister’s slippers back,” Aitken said. “Some random girl from Kansas shows up, her sister dies, and this girl takes the slippers.”

Theatergoers familiar with the 1939 film may find a few surprises in store. The stage production restores several songs cut from the movie, most notably “The Jitterbug,” a comedic number in which the Wicked Witch sends enchanted insects to make Dorothy and her companions dance against their will.

“It’s an adorable number,” Little said of the sequence. “They cut that out completely.”

Grotz said the additions give even devoted fans of the film something new to discover.

“If you’ve only seen the movie, it’s going to be a really cool experience to see these characters you grew up with come to life as real people right in front of you,” she said.

The cast agreed that the story’s central message is what gives it enduring appeal across generations.

“It’s mostly about caring for people,” Grotz said. “Throughout the story, these characters think that they don’t have something, when in reality, they do. Even though Dorothy’s not in Kansas, she’s made friends and created a new home for herself. The Scarecrow, he thinks that he’s not smart, but he embodies street smarts, not book smarts.”

Aitken echoed that sentiment. “It’s about looking for something that you’ve already had the entire time.”

Little said she hopes the production will resonate with audiences of all ages, and that the live experience will offer something no movie can replicate.

“Seeing something you’re used to watching on a screen is nothing like seeing it on stage with the costumes, the sets, the lighting, and someone’s interpretation of what those characters are like,” she said. “It’s magical. It really is.”

The Wizard of Oz opens April 17 at Gilroy High School Theater and runs for two weekends. Ticket information and showtimes are available at tickettailor.com/events/littletheatreproductions/2130106.