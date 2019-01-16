Facing the homeless

Spotlighting a plight that has no denomination, Gilroy Center for the Arts hosted a reception for an exhibit on homelessness Saturday, Jan. 12.

Photographer Kirti Bassendine, who splits her time between Morgan Hill and San Benito County, took to the streets to document the lives of homeless residents living in poverty.

Many who have been stricken with poverty, Bassendine said, are just ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances.

Bassendine’s message is that everyone deserves a second chance.

