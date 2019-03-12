Christopher Ranch donates to Gilroy schools

Ken Christopher, executive vice president of Christopher Ranch, last month presented Gilroy High School principal March Sanchz with a $15,000 check to cover student account balances for food services.

This followed a similar gift, for $5,000 that the local garlic producer gave to Christopher High School.

“Regardless of ability to pay, all children deserve good food to nourish their bodies, hearts and minds as part of our school community,” the district said in a statement. “Thank you, Christopher Ranch, for your unending care of our schools and students. Gilroy is better because of you.”

“This one thing that you can do that has an immediate impact—to clear student lunch debt,” said Christopher in an interview. “In a world where there is even a chance of children going hungry, if there is a chance of that, if we can do a gesture like this, we want to do it.”

He encouraged other business owners and individuals in the community to consider similar donations to other local schools. “There was no red tape; the school district was very helpful,” said Christopher.