County offers mobile bill-pay app

Business and personal property taxpayers in Santa Clara County now have access to SCC DTAC, a new mobile app launched by Santa Clara County’s Department of Tax and Collections to provide more than 500,000 property owners with an easier way to pay the second installment of their annual secured property tax payments due no later than April 10.

“There is no longer a need to spend time in traffic, finding parking or standing in line at the Department of Tax and Collections to pay property taxes in Santa Clara County,” said Margaret Olaiya, director of the Department of Tax and Collections. “People can pay online and even from their phones, because we now have the DTAC app that allows you to look up your bill and pay directly from your bank account with no additional fees.”

The mobile app launched last month coincides with the collection of the second payment on the secured tax bill that was due Feb.1, with a delinquency date of April 10.

The new SCC DTAC app, available for iOS (Apple’s App Store) and Android (Google’s Play Store) mobile devices, includes the following features:

Pay for one or more tax bills for secured or unsecured property.

Pay tax bills with credit/debit card, or eChecks; payments made by eCheck are free of convenience fees.

Make partial payments on a tax bill (currently for secured properties only).

View list of tax bills due and/or past due, including the ability to view bill details and download bills.

Save properties as favorites.

Save copies of tax bills.

Provide feedback about the app or DTAC service overall.

Access using multiple mobile and smart devices such as phones and tablets