CineLux eyes late summer relaunch

CineLux Theatres’ remodel of the former Platinum Theatres on Monterey Street is in the plan review process, and is now eyeing a late summer opening, CineLux President Paul Gunsky said.

San Jose-based CineLux Theatres announced in late December that it had bought Platinum Theatres at 6851 Monterey St., and originally planned on a late spring completion.

“Our plans have expanded in scope; the entire complex will be renovated,” Gunsky said.

The work includes expanding the lobby to include a lounge area, bar and new concessions service area. Auditoriums will feature new decor, including expanded leg space for reclining seats. Screens will be larger, and sound systems will be upgraded, Gunsky said.

A monument sign matching the Mediterranean design of the building will also be constructed on Monterey Street.

Deputy Community Development Director Sue O’Strander confirmed that the building permits are still in review.

“At this time, we are coordinating our efforts with CineLux to help meet their goals,” she said.

Gunsky said the seats and décor have been removed from the inside of the theater.

“Once the design [review] finishes their plans and the permit is issued, we will quickly complete this project,” he said. “Once completed, south county movie-goers will enjoy an ultra-comfortable, state-of-the-art cinema experience.”

CineLux owns and operates movie theaters at seven locations in the Bay Area, including its Tennant Station Stadium II movie theater in Morgan Hill.