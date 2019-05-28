Gilroy’s commencement ceremonies next week

Gilroy High School’s Class of 2019 will receive their diplomas at 6pm June 7 on the 750 W. 10th St. campus, while Christopher High School will distribute diplomas to its graduating seniors at 6pm, June 6 at the 850 Day Road campus.

Gilroy Unified School District’s executive cabinet and Board of Education members will attend both commencement ceremonies.

Mount Madonna Continuation School will hold its graduation ceremony at 6pm June 4 at Christmas Hill Park, located at 7050 Miller Ave.

All three GIlroy middle school promotion ceremonies will be held June 5, also at the Gilroy High School. Ascencion Solorsano Middle School’s ceremony will start at 3pm; Brownell Middle School’s ceremony will be at 5pm; and South Valley Middle School’s ceremony will be at 7pm.