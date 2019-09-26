Volunteers clean Uvas Creek

Saturday, Sept. 21 was California Coastal Cleanup Day in Santa Clara County, and it included the creeks and rivers that flow to the coast, including Uvas Creek. “We’re proud of the big turnout by our volunteers for today’s Coastal Cleanup Day. The volunteers in the South Bay demonstrated that people can come together to keep Santa Clara County’s streams clear of harmful pollutants,” said Valley Water Board Chair Linda J. LeZotte. The approximately 1,900 volunteers at 47 county cleanup sites were organized by the Creek Connections Action Group, a consortium of public agencies and non-profit organizations, chaired by Valley Water. Preliminary totals of their work yielded 51,240 pounds—more than 25 tons— of trash along nearly 52 miles of creek and river beds in the county.