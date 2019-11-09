No injuries in drive-by shooting from gray SUV in northwest Gilroy

Police are looking for a gray SUV that may have been involved in a Nov. 7 gang-related shooting in northwest Gilroy, according to authorities.

Gilroy Police responded to a report of a shooting about 2:50pm in the area of Welburn Avenue and Doris Court. Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. A home was struck but nobody was injured, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a possible gray SUV occupied by at least two suspects fire multiple rounds at a bicyclist in the area, according to police.

The victim and suspects fled the scene eastbound on Welburn Avenue, police said.

Welburn Avenue was closed to traffic for about 30 minutes while officers processed the crime scene.

No suspects are in custody. Police are investigating the shooting as a gang-related incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 846-0330.