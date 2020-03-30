good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 30, 2020
FeaturedNews

2020 Census season underway

By: Erik Chalhoub
Nearly 35 percent of Gilroy residents have already filled out the 2020 Census form before the effort officially kicks off April 1.

According to response data provided by the United States Census Bureau, Santa Clara County had a 39.5 percent self-response rate as of March 30, ahead of California’s 32.5 percent.

Letters from the 2020 Census arrived in mailboxes in early March. Instead of a form to fill out, the letter offered a link and login code. For the first time, most people will be invited to complete their census questionnaire online at my2020census.gov.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Census Bureau extended its deadlines and suspended its field operations for two weeks to April 15. As such, the public is encouraged to fill out its forms online.

Data collected in the census every 10 years is used for the appropriation of more than $675 billion in annual federal funding and apportionment for the House of Representatives. Census data also assists in the drawing of voting precincts, congressional and state legislative districts, and school districts.

If there is an undercount in California, the state could lose a seat in Congress and receive less federal funding.​​​

For information, visit 2020census.gov.

Erik Chalhoub

