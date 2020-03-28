Gilroy restaurants open for delivery, take-out

The closure of dine-in restaurants during the shelter-in-place order has hurt those local establishments that rely heavily on foot traffic to stay in business.

Many Gilroy restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and others are now counting on the public to support them through take-out or delivery orders.

The following is a list of Gilroy establishments that offer take-out or delivery options. This list was compiled by information from the Gilroy Downtown Business Association and the “Gilroy Take-Out and Delivery Options Amid COVID-19” Facebook page.

A-Jay’s Cheesesteaks, 408.427.8888

Bamboo Village, 408.842.3400

BBQ 152, 408.842.4499

Bella Viva, 408.337.5561

Café 152 Bread Co., 408.767.2868

Carnitas Michoacan, 408.847.8812

Cielito Lindo Restaurant (reopening March 31 for take-out), 408.842.7724

Claddagh Gilroy, 408.848.5050

Dany’s Restaurant, 408.842.0047

El Charrito Market, 408.842.3659

Fifth Street Coffee, 408.337.5685

First Street Coffee, 408.842.1340

Gaeta’s Restaurant, 408.767.2422

Ginger Café, 408.847.2625

Heavy’s Grill on the Green, 408.847.2857

House of Bagels, 408.846.9377

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 408.216.7853

Las Americas Bakery, 408.848.5152

Little India, 408.767.2828

Los Costeñitos Taqueria, 408.848.1794

Los Cuates Buffet, 408.767.2166

M Noodle & Cafe, 408.842.4848

OD’s Kitchen, 408.847.3818

Old City Hall, 408.842.3454

Pineapple Village, 408.842.2888

Pinocchio’s Pizza, 408.847.3464

Pizza Factory, 408.842.1011

Promised Land Brewing Company, 408.337.5444

Saigon -2- Siam Bistro, 408.848.6000

Station 55 Seafood & Mexican Cocina, 669.205.7200

Straw Hat Pizza, 408.842.2745

Super Burger Drive in, 408.767.2146

Sushi Omakase, 408.846.7874

Tacos Ameca, 408.337.5451

Tacos Del Guero, 408.560.4898

Tacos El Jalisciense, 408.848.3204

Taqueria y Mariscos Chapala, 408.842.8925

Ten Japan Sushi Restaurant, 408.847.4030

The Milias Restaurant, 408.337.5100

Tristan’s Cookies and Cream, 408.337.5700

Victoria’s Mexican Restaurant, 408.848.1052

Westside Grill, 408.847.3800