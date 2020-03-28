Gilroy restaurants open for delivery, take-out

The closure of dine-in restaurants during the shelter-in-place order has hurt those local establishments that rely heavily on foot traffic to stay in business.
Many Gilroy restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and others are now counting on the public to support them through take-out or delivery orders.
The following is a list of Gilroy establishments that offer take-out or delivery options. This list was compiled by information from the Gilroy Downtown Business Association and the “Gilroy Take-Out and Delivery Options Amid COVID-19” Facebook page.
A-Jay’s Cheesesteaks, 408.427.8888
Bamboo Village, 408.842.3400
BBQ 152, 408.842.4499
Bella Viva, 408.337.5561
Café 152 Bread Co., 408.767.2868
Carnitas Michoacan, 408.847.8812
Cielito Lindo Restaurant (reopening March 31 for take-out), 408.842.7724
Claddagh Gilroy, 408.848.5050
Dany’s Restaurant, 408.842.0047
El Charrito Market, 408.842.3659
Fifth Street Coffee, 408.337.5685
First Street Coffee, 408.842.1340
Gaeta’s Restaurant, 408.767.2422
Ginger Café, 408.847.2625
Heavy’s Grill on the Green, 408.847.2857
House of Bagels, 408.846.9377
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 408.216.7853
Las Americas Bakery, 408.848.5152
Little India, 408.767.2828
Los Costeñitos Taqueria, 408.848.1794
Los Cuates Buffet, 408.767.2166
M Noodle & Cafe, 408.842.4848
OD’s Kitchen, 408.847.3818
Old City Hall, 408.842.3454
Pineapple Village, 408.842.2888
Pinocchio’s Pizza, 408.847.3464
Pizza Factory, 408.842.1011
Promised Land Brewing Company, 408.337.5444
Saigon -2- Siam Bistro, 408.848.6000
Station 55 Seafood & Mexican Cocina, 669.205.7200
Straw Hat Pizza, 408.842.2745
Super Burger Drive in, 408.767.2146
Sushi Omakase, 408.846.7874
Tacos Ameca, 408.337.5451
Tacos Del Guero, 408.560.4898
Tacos El Jalisciense, 408.848.3204
Taqueria y Mariscos Chapala, 408.842.8925
Ten Japan Sushi Restaurant, 408.847.4030
The Milias Restaurant, 408.337.5100
Tristan’s Cookies and Cream, 408.337.5700
Victoria’s Mexican Restaurant, 408.848.1052
Westside Grill, 408.847.3800