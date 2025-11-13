Amazon recently launched new “community funds” in Gilroy, offering grants up to $10,000 for local nonprofits. Applications are open now through Jan. 8, 2026.

The announcement comes as Amazon celebrates the impact of its previous round of funding, which supported 31 local projects with a combined total of $200,000 in grants across the communities of Gilroy and Hayward, says a press release from Amazon.

Recipients focused on STEM education, sustainability, economic development and community well-being were recognized at recent events held at The Neon Exchange in Gilroy and the Hayward Public Library. Fifteen projects in Gilroy and 16 projects in Hayward collectively received $200,000 in grants from Amazon.

The new funds will target STEM education, workforce development, economic leadership, diversity initiatives and addressing homelessness and food insecurity in the two communities.

The community fund provides micro-grants to individuals, local community groups, schools, nonprofits and other organizations that make an impact in the communities where Amazon operates infrastructure.

The next Amazon Gilroy Community Fund will offer a total of $100,000 in grants to nonprofit recipients who apply and qualify—up to $10,000 for each recipient. Amazon said the projects should be centered around STEM education, future workforce development, future workforce development, economic development and leadership, inclusion, diversity and equity, homelessness and food insecurity.

“Amazon is committed to supporting the Hayward and Gilroy communities through meaningful partnerships and local investment,” says Ben Harvey, Amazon community engagement manager. “Building on the successful initiatives from past projects, we are pleased to announce the third Amazon Hayward Community Fund and Amazon Gilroy Community Fund, designed to identify and support impactful community projects.

“We invite organizations and individuals with innovative ideas for community improvement to apply for funding so that we can continue creating a positive impact in our neighborhoods together.”

Applications will be managed and administered by nonprofit ChangeX. An information session for interested applicants will be available by Zoom at 11am Nov. 19, at tinyurl.com/2xb5cj7b.

One of the recipients of the last round of community fund grants in Gilroy was Rebekah Children’s Services, which offers a number of youth programs including the Kneaded Culinary Academy.

“We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support and generosity Amazon has shown to our agency, our mission and the community we are privileged to serve—especially the youth who have gone through the Kneaded Culinary Academy. Thanks to this incredible grant, we have been able to make a lasting impact and a meaningful difference in the lives of young people and the broader community,” said Neyeli Ceja-Khaira, fund development and community relations manager for Rebekah Children’s Services.

“It is through the generosity of philanthropists like Amazon that we can drive real change, creating opportunities and building a stronger, more vibrant community. Thank you for helping us make a difference—one meal at a time.”