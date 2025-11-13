Published in cooperation between Casino Recommendations and the Gilroy Dispatch

For those looking to bet on major leagues like the NFL, NBA and Premier League, or explore niche sports with crypto-friendly payment methods, offshore sportsbooks deliver unmatched convenience and rewards. This article explores the best offshore sportsbooks like BetUS, highlighting their standout features, bonuses, payment options and reasons why they are favored by bettors worldwide.

10 Best Offshore Sportsbooks

BetUS—125 percent up to $3,125 (Sports plus Casino) BetWhale—200 percent up to $2,000 (Sports Bonus) BetNow—25 percent up to $250 (Sports Bonus) BetOnline—50 percent up to $1,000 (Sports Bonus) bet105—100 percent up to $1,000 (Welcome Bonus) MyBookie—100 percent up to $1,000 (Crypto Bonus) Everygame—50 percent up to $200 (Sign-Up Bonus) BUSR—100 percent up to $1,500 plus 25 Free Spins SportsBetting.ag – 50 percent up to $250 plus 100 Free Spins Xbet—50 percent up to $200 (Sports Bonus)

1. BetUS—Best Offshore Sportsbook Overall

BetUS takes the crown as our top-rated offshore sportsbook, blending decades of experience with a clean interface, sharp odds and fast withdrawals. Whether you’re betting on NFL Sunday spreads, NBA player props or UFC main cards, BetUS delivers a premium offshore betting experience trusted by thousands of players worldwide.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

New users at BetUS can claim up to $250 in free sports bets with no strings attached, plus a 125 percent bonus on their first deposit of $200 or more: That’s $450 to start wagering with. There’s also a refer-a-friend program that pays up to $2,000 per referral, along with frequent reload bonuses, cashback rewards and crypto promos. The VIP loyalty program keeps bettors engaged with tiered perks, higher limits and personalized offers, giving BetUS a clear edge over other offshore betting sites.

Sports Betting Options

BetUS stands out for its wide range of offshore betting markets, covering:

Football (NFL, NCAA, CFL, Arena Football)

Hockey (NHL, European leagues)

Basketball (NBA, NCAA, EuroLeague)

Baseball (MLB, Japan, Korea)

Tennis, MMA, golf and boxing

eSports (CS:GO, League of Legends, Dota 2)

Political and entertainment betting

You’ll also find in-depth live betting, NFL futures and a powerful prop builder, perfect for players who enjoy creating complex parlays or betting on individual player stats.

Sports Markets

BetUS’s prop betting system is among the most flexible offshore tools available. You can wager on points, rebounds, assists, PTS+REB+AST or 3-point totals; all displayed in American, fractional and decimal formats. The site also provides real-time updates, fast-loading odds and intuitive navigation that make in-play betting smooth and exciting. Whether you prefer straight bets, parlays or teasers, BetUS provides a high-performing platform that rewards strategy and timing with competitive payout odds.

Payment Methods

Banking at BetUS is secure, fast and crypto-friendly. Supported methods include:

Credit Cards: Visa, MasterCard, AmEx, Discover

Visa, MasterCard, AmEx, Discover Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Solana, USDT, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Shiba Inu, BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Solana, USDT, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Shiba Inu, BNB Alternatives: Neosurf, Flexepin, Bank Wire

Deposits are instant, and withdrawals via crypto are processed in under 24 hours, one of the fastest turnaround times in the offshore industry.

Final Verdict

BetUS is the best offshore sportsbook overall: combining over 30 years of trust with elite bonuses, fast payouts and unmatched betting depth. From its 125 percent welcome bonus to its responsive 24/7 support and crypto options, BetUS sets the gold standard for offshore betting in 2025. If you’re looking for reliability, speed and top-tier odds all in one place, BetUS is your best bet.

2. BetWhale—Top Site for Offshore Football Betting

BetWhale delivers one of the most modern and complete offshore sportsbook experiences online. Combining a sleek black-and-gold design with fast crypto payments and competitive odds, it appeals to both professional bettors and casual sports fans. The site covers every major league, from NFL and NBA to international soccer and eSports, all under a single intuitive dashboard.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

New players can start with a 200 percent welcome bonus up to $6,000 for sports betting, one of the most generous offers among offshore sportsbooks. There are also reload bonuses, cashback deals and seasonal promotions tied to big events like the Super Bowl, NBA Finals and Champions League. For loyal users, BetWhale runs continuous rewards and tournaments that keep the action fresh. Every deposit made with cryptocurrency qualifies for extra boosts, making BetWhale an especially strong pick for crypto bettors.

Sports Betting Options

BetWhale offers a comprehensive range of betting markets:

Football (NFL, NCAA, CFL)

Basketball (NBA, NCAA, EuroLeague)

Baseball (MLB and global leagues)

Hockey (NHL and European leagues)

Soccer (Premier League, UEFA, MLS, Copa Libertadores)

MMA, boxing, tennis, volleyball, and Formula 1

eSports (CS:GO, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL)

The platform also supports live betting, futures and prop markets with detailed stat-tracking. Whether you’re betting on next-goal scorers, over/under rebounds or halftime results, BetWhale provides clear lines and instant updates for every wager.

Sports Markets

Prop betting is a standout feature at BetWhale. You can create custom bets focused on individual performance (from passing yards to home runs or assists) using real-time data and Vegas-grade odds. Futures markets cover championship outcomes and season awards, while parlay builders let you combine multiple picks effortlessly. Live betting is responsive and fast, with a minimal delay between line updates and odds shifts. That makes it ideal for players who like to react quickly during the game.

Payment Methods

Banking at BetWhale is fast, secure and flexible:

Credit and Debit Cards: Visa, MasterCard, AmEx, Discover

Visa, MasterCard, AmEx, Discover Digital Payments: PayPal, Neosurf, Flexepin

PayPal, Neosurf, Flexepin Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Dogecoin, Ripple and more

Deposits are processed instantly, while crypto withdrawals typically take under 15 minutes. Traditional payouts via bank wire or card take three to five business days.

Final Verdict

BetWhale stands out as a modern and reliable offshore sportsbook built for crypto users. Its wide market coverage, lightning-fast payouts and 200 percent bonus make it one of the strongest all-round betting sites of 2025. From prop betting on NBA games to crypto-funded NFL parlays, BetWhale gives you everything you need for a seamless, high-energy sports betting experience.

3. BetNow—Best for Extremely Competitive Betting Lines

BetNow offers one of the most straightforward and user-friendly offshore sportsbook experiences online. With fast payouts, zero deposit fees and strong crypto support, it’s designed for players who value simplicity and efficiency over unnecessary gimmicks. Whether you’re betting on the NFL, NBA, UFC or college sports, BetNow keeps everything easy to navigate and quick to process.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

New users can start with a 25 percent welcome bonus up to $250 by using the promo code WELCOME25. The offer only carries a 5x rollover requirement, which is much lower than most offshore competitors. Casino players can also take advantage of a 200 percent bonus using code CASINO200, while returning bettors can earn up to 25 percent in re-up bonuses. BetNow’s referral program adds even more value—you can receive $250 in cash for every friend who joins and deposits. Combined with its 2 percent sports rebate (an industry-first feature), these offers make BetNow one of the most rewarding sportsbooks for consistent players.

Sports Betting Options

BetNow provides coverage across all major leagues and international events:

Football (NFL, NCAAF, CFL)

Basketball (NBA, NCAA, EuroLeague)

Baseball (MLB)

Hockey (NHL)

MMA and UFC

Soccer (Premier League, La Liga, MLS, Copa Libertadores)

Tennis, golf, and boxing

The platform also features live betting, allowing you to wager in real time with updated odds. The interface is minimal and responsive, ideal for players who prefer fast action without clutter.

Sports Markets

BetNow focuses on offering clean, transparent betting markets. You can easily access spreads, totals, moneylines and prop bets across all events. Prop betting includes player-specific wagers like touchdowns, strikeouts or three-pointers made. Futures markets for championship winners and MVP odds are also available year-round. Odds are displayed in American, decimal or fractional formats, and the sportsbook updates lines instantly during games, ensuring you always get real-time pricing.

Payment Methods

BetNow’s banking system is one of the simplest in the offshore market:

Credit and Debit Cards: Visa, MasterCard, AmEx

Visa, MasterCard, AmEx Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum Person-to-Person and Bank Wire

Deposits are processed instantly, with crypto transactions allowing up to $100,000 maximums. Withdrawals are completed in 24-48 hours for crypto and three to five business days for traditional options. Best of all, BetNow charges no deposit fees.

Final Verdict

BetNow is a trusted offshore sportsbook built for bettors who value speed, clarity and reliability. Its transparent bonuses, zero-fee deposits and low rollover requirements make it especially appealing for U.S. players looking for an easy entry into offshore betting.

4. BetOnline—Fast, Reliable Crypto Sports Betting

BetOnline stands as one of the most respected offshore sportsbooks in the world, combining 25 years of experience with modern crypto-friendly banking and top-tier betting technology. The platform has earned a reputation for fast payouts, massive bonuses and one of the broadest selections of betting markets anywhere online. Whether you’re betting on major leagues or niche sports, BetOnline offers the flexibility and reliability seasoned bettors demand.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

New players are greeted with a $250 No Strings Welcome Bonus, offering 50 percent back in free bets plus 100 free spins in the casino when using the promo code FREE250. There’s also a 100 percent crypto deposit bonus available for Bitcoin and altcoins and ongoing contests covering everything from NFL to UFC. Frequent players can take advantage of weekly cashback offers, a VIP rewards program with monthly cash prizes and refer-a-friend bonuses worth up to $200 each. BetOnline is one of the few offshore sportsbooks that regularly pays out millions in VIP rewards to loyal users every month.

Sports Betting Options

BetOnline covers an unmatched variety of sports markets, including:

Football (NFL, NCAA, CFL, XFL)

Basketball (NBA, NCAA, EuroLeague, FIBA)

Baseball (MLB, Japan, Korea, Latin America)

Hockey (NHL, KHL and European leagues)

Soccer (Premier League, MLS, Champions League)

UFC, boxing, golf, tennis, motorsports and rugby

eSports (CS:GO, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL)

The platform shines in live betting, allowing you to wager on changing lines in real time. BetOnline also includes unique categories like politics, TV awards and crypto price bets, giving you endless wagering variety.

Sports Markets

BetOnline’s interface is built for serious bettors: with detailed odds, prop markets and multi-leg parlay tools. You can create your own bets across spreads, totals and player props or use the “Mega Parlay” feature to link multiple events for bigger payouts. Live lines update instantly, and BetOnline often posts odds earlier than most competitors. Whether you prefer moneylines, over/unders or futures bets, the site ensures sharp pricing and reliable performance across all devices.

Payment Methods

BetOnline supports one of the widest banking ranges in the industry:

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Solana and more

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Solana and more Credit/Debit Cards: Visa, MasterCard, AmEx, Discover

Visa, MasterCard, AmEx, Discover Person-to-Person and Bank Wire

Money Orders and Check by Courier

Deposits start at just $10, with crypto payouts typically processed within 60 minutes.

Final Verdict

BetOnline continues to set the standard for offshore sportsbooks in 2025, balancing trusted experience with innovation. With industry-leading crypto support, fast withdrawals and the powerful “No Strings” bonus structure, it’s ideal for U.S. bettors looking for flexibility and reliability.

5. bet105—Top Site for Crypto Payments

bet105 is a modern, crypto-based offshore sportsbook that focuses on one thing: giving you sharper odds and lower juice than traditional betting sites. Relaunched in 2024, the platform is built for serious bettors who value fairness, instant payouts, and transparent terms.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

New players at bet105 can start strong with a Deposit $50, Get $25 Free Bet promotion. This bonus is easy to claim and carries no complicated rollover requirements. Other active offers include a Friday Roulette 25 percent Cashback, Sunday Spin Blitz $25 Casino Bonus and MMA Split Decision Insurance, which refunds 25 percent of your stake if your fighter loses a close match.

Sports Betting Options

bet105 offers a strong lineup of markets for both American and international sports:

Football (NFL, NCAA, CFL, XFL)

Basketball (NBA, NCAA, EuroLeague)

Baseball (MLB, international leagues)

Soccer (EPL, Champions League, Copa América, MLS)

Hockey (NHL and global leagues)

MMA, boxing, tennis, golf and motorsports

Each event includes spreads, moneylines, totals, props and futures. You can bet on game quarters, player performances or combine multiple selections in parlays. Live betting is fast and stable, allowing you to react instantly to line changes during play.

Sports Markets

The sportsbook’s low-juice model is its biggest advantage. Instead of the standard -110 lines used by most sportsbooks, Bet105 often offers -105 or better, saving bettors substantial money over time. NFL players, for instance, benefit from reduced juice promos like -110 on Monday props and -103 on Thursday spreads.

Payment Methods

Bet105 is fully crypto-powered, ensuring secure and anonymous transactions. Supported currencies include:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Litecoin (LTC)

Tether (USDT)

Ethereum (ETH)

All deposits are processed instantly, and withdrawals are capped at $250,000 per week, with no fees and 24-hour processing times.

Final Verdict

Bet105 is a low-juice sportsbook built for sharp bettors. With tight odds, no KYC (Know Your Customer), instant crypto payouts and fair bonuses, it delivers one of the cleanest offshore betting experiences available.

6. MyBookie—Ideal Site for Professional, Dedicated Support Staff

MyBookie has earned its reputation as one of the most reliable and complete offshore sportsbooks for U.S. bettors. Operating since 2014, it combines classic sportsbook features with fast crypto banking, generous bonuses and a professional user experience that caters to both beginners and seasoned gamblers.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

New players can start strong with MyBookie’s 100 percent Crypto Sports Welcome Bonus of up to $1,000 in free play using promo code CRYPTO100. The minimum deposit is $50 and carries a 10x rollover. Players can also claim a 100 percent refund up to $500 if their first sports bet is missed; perfect for risk-free NFL or NBA wagers.

For ongoing rewards, MyBookie offers a 55 percent sports reload bonus, 35 percent reload for traditional payments and a 150 percent casino welcome offer up to $750.

Sports Betting Options

MyBookie covers a wide range of leagues and events:

Football (NFL, NCAA, CFL, XFL)

Basketball (NBA, NCAA, EuroLeague, WNBA)

Baseball (MLB and international leagues)

Hockey (NHL, European leagues)

Soccer (EPL, MLS, Champions League, Copa Libertadores)

MMA, boxing, tennis, golf, motorsports and eSports

It also includes specialty betting categories like politics, entertainment and celebrity events. The sportsbook supports live betting, allowing players to place wagers on changing odds throughout the game with fast updates and seamless in-play markets.

Sports Markets

MyBookie offers diverse wager types: straight bets, parlays, teasers, props, action wagers and live in-play bets. Lines are available in American, decimal and fractional formats, and the site is known for competitive U.S. sports odds.

Payment Methods

Banking is fast, secure and crypto-friendly. MyBookie accepts:

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, BNB, Solana, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Cardano

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, BNB, Solana, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Cardano Traditional options: Visa, MasterCard, Person-to-Person transfers and bank wires

Minimum crypto deposits start at $20, while cards require $45. Withdrawals are processed within 48 hours after KYC verification.

Final Verdict

MyBookie remains one of the top choices for American bettors in 2025. Its balance of user-friendly design, generous bonuses and wide betting coverage make it perfect for players who want a single, trusted platform for both sports and casino gaming.

7. Everygame—Stable, Transparent and Feature-Rich Sportsbook

Everygame stands among the most established names in offshore betting, tracing its roots back to the mid-1990s, making it one of the oldest and most trusted sportsbooks still operating today. Known for reliability, variety and global reach, it caters to U.S. and international players alike with sharp odds, fast payments and a full range of casino and poker options under one secure platform.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

New bettors can claim a $200 Sportsbook Sign-Up Bonus, spread across their first three deposits with promo code WELCOME2025. The bonus comes with a manageable rollover and applies to all major sports bets. Beyond the welcome offer, Everygame keeps things fresh with recurring promotions:

Weekly Live Free Bets for in-play wagers

for in-play wagers $250 Halloween or seasonal deposit bonuses

Stake-back specials for top events like the Champions League or NFL playoffs

for top events like the Champions League or NFL playoffs $1K Monthly Parlay Prize and $500 Odds Hunter rewards

and Refer-a-Friend bonuses that pay real cash for each new player you bring

Sports Betting Options

Everygame covers virtually every major sport across U.S. and global markets:

Football (NFL, NCAA, CFL, AFL)

Basketball (NBA, NCAA, EuroLeague)

Baseball (MLB and Asian leagues)

Hockey (NHL, KHL, and IIHF tournaments)

Soccer (EPL, UEFA, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and CONMEBOL)

Tennis, golf, boxing, MMA, esports and motorsports

The site handles over 5,000 daily wagers, offering competitive lines and in-play betting across all sports.

Sports Markets

Everygame’s betting markets are deep and flexible, with all the main wager types available” spreads, moneylines, totals, teasers, parlays, props and live bets. Its multi-view live betting platform lets you track and bet on several games simultaneously with instant updates.

Payment Methods

Everygame offers a strong variety of modern and traditional banking options:

Cryptos: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Lightning Bitcoin

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Lightning Bitcoin Cards: Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express

Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express E-wallets: eZeeWallet, AstroPay, Neosurf, BetterEFT, Jeton and Interac

eZeeWallet, AstroPay, Neosurf, BetterEFT, Jeton and Interac Other methods: Bank transfers and Paysafe

Final Verdict

Everygame delivers exactly what experienced bettors want: a stable, transparent, and feature-rich sportsbook built on decades of trust. With over 25 years in the market, a polished mobile experience and wide-ranging bonuses, it stands as a benchmark for offshore sports betting quality.

8. BUSR—Top Site for Live Betting Features

BUSR has built a solid reputation as one of the most complete and user-friendly offshore sportsbooks for American bettors. Combining an advanced sports betting platform, casino and racebook, BUSR stands out for its fast payouts, high-value bonuses and world-class customer service. It’s a licensed and secure platform with a professional feel and is regularly featured by major outlets like ESPN, USA Today and Sports Illustrated.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

New players can kick off their experience with a 100 percent Welcome Bonus up to $1,500 plus 25 Free Casino Spins. The offer applies to your first deposit and comes with a competitive rollover requirement. There’s also a $1,000 Sports Cash Bonus for those who prefer wagering exclusively on sports.

Beyond the welcome package, BUSR offers a steady stream of promotions:

Refer-a-Friend Bonus —Earn up to $150 per referral.

—Earn up to $150 per referral. 50/50 Raffle —Weekly drawings for free bets and cash rewards.

—Weekly drawings for free bets and cash rewards. Parlay Boosts and Early Cash-Outs —Bigger payouts and flexible control.

—Bigger payouts and flexible control. Horse Racing Rebates up to 10 percent —Paid daily on qualifying bets.

—Paid daily on qualifying bets. Seasonal Contests and NFL Promos—Including Super Bowl trips and prop challenges.

Sports Betting Options

BUSR offers an impressive variety of sports and events:

Football: NFL, NCAA, CFL and XFL

Basketball: NBA, NCAA, EuroLeague and FIBA

Baseball: MLB and international leagues

Hockey: NHL and European competitions

Soccer: EPL, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League and World Cup

Other Sports: Golf, tennis, boxing, MMA, esports and motor racing

You’ll also find political markets (including U.S. elections) and entertainment props. BUSR’s platform supports live betting, season futures and prop builder tools, giving players control over every wager.

Sports Markets

BUSR’s sportsbook layout is clean and fast, allowing you to switch seamlessly between pre-match and live odds. You can place straight bets, parlays, teasers, if bets, action wagers or even mix casino spins with sports wagers. The platform supports fractional, decimal and American odds, and lines are consistently competitive with top-tier offshore books. BUSR’s Early Cash-Out feature gives players the ability to lock in profits or cut losses mid-game, a feature that sets it apart from most U.S.-facing sportsbooks.

Payment Methods

Depositing and withdrawing at BUSR is simple and secure. Supported methods include:

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash Cards: MasterCard, Visa (credit or debit)

MasterCard, Visa (credit or debit) Person-to-Person Transfers for direct deposits

Final Verdict

BUSR combines an intuitive interface, elite support, and powerful bonuses to deliver a standout experience for both new and seasoned bettors. It’s one of the few offshore sportsbooks that manages to feel both modern and reliable, offering crypto compatibility, generous rewards and extensive sports coverage.

9. Sportsbetting.ag—Trusted Platform for U.S. Players Since 1991

SportsBetting.ag is one of the longest-running and most reputable offshore sportsbooks in the industry. Established in 1991, it has built a loyal player base through decades of reliable service, competitive odds and fast crypto payouts.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

New customers can kick things off with a 50 percent Welcome Bonus up to $250 in Free Bets plus 100 Free Spins when using the promo code WELCOME on a $50-plus first deposit. The free bet credit is applied instantly, and all winnings are yours to keep with no restrictions. In addition to the main welcome offer, SportsBetting.ag regularly runs other promos:

Reload Bonuses for returning bettors

for returning bettors Crypto Deposit Boosts with higher percentage matches

with higher percentage matches Referral Rewards for inviting friends

for inviting friends VIP Rewards Program with escalating perks

with escalating perks Esports and Poker Challenges with real cash prizes

Sports Betting Options

SportsBetting.ag delivers one of the most diverse lineups available for U.S. and international markets, including:

Football (NFL, NCAA, CFL)

Basketball (NBA, NCAA, EuroLeague)

Baseball (MLB, NPB, KBO)

Hockey (NHL, IIHF)

Soccer (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, MLS, Champions League)

Tennis, Golf, MMA, Boxing, Motorsports and Esports

It also offers lines on politics, entertainment and special events, giving players year-round betting opportunities.

Sports Markets

SportsBetting.ag features a vast selection of betting types, including spreads, moneylines, totals, props, teasers, parlays and same-game parlays. Odds are competitive across major sports, with early lines for NFL and NBA markets. The Prop Shop tool lets users customize their wagers by building player-specific bets, while the Odds Boosters section highlights enhanced lines on daily games; ideal for maximizing value.

Payment Methods

Few sportsbooks can match SportsBetting.ag’s range of banking options. Deposits start as low as $10, and withdrawals are processed efficiently. Accepted methods include:

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tether, Solana, Ripple, USD Coin, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Polygon, Tron, Stellar and Cardano

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tether, Solana, Ripple, USD Coin, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Polygon, Tron, Stellar and Cardano Cards: Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express

Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express Other Methods: Money Orders, Person-to-Person Transfers, Bank Wire

Final Verdict

SportsBetting.ag continues to stand as one of the most complete and reliable platforms for U.S. bettors. With over three decades of experience, a massive list of accepted cryptos and an intuitive live betting system, it blends tradition with innovation better than most.

10. Xbet—Top Site to Bet on Live eSports

Xbet has positioned itself as one of the most dependable and modern offshore sportsbooks for U.S. bettors. Combining sleek design, fast-loading pages and intuitive navigation, Xbet makes it easy to bet on everything from NFL games to live esports events. Backed by a professional team of industry veterans, the site blends reliability, security and strong crypto support, all key features for today’s online players.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

New users are greeted with a 50 percent Sports Welcome Bonus up to $200 or a 100 percent Crypto Bonus up to $200, depending on the deposit method. Casino players can also claim a 200 percent bonus up to $500 on their first deposit. Once you’re in, Xbet keeps the rewards coming with recurring promotions:

35 percent Sports Reload Bonus (up to $875)

(up to $875) 55 percent Crypto Reload Bonus for loyal users

for loyal users 200 percent Referral Bonus when you bring friends

when you bring friends 7 percent Daily Horse Rebate for racebook players

for racebook players Weekend Free Spins Reload Bonus for casino games

Sports Betting Options

Xbet’s sportsbook covers every major market, including:

Football: NFL, NCAA, CFL

Basketball: NBA, NCAA, EuroLeague

Baseball: MLB, Japan’s NPB and Korea’s KBO

Hockey: NHL and international leagues

Soccer: Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Champions League

Combat Sports: UFC, boxing, and MMA

Other Categories: golf, tennis, motorsports, esports and politics

The live betting platform is fast and responsive, allowing you to place bets mid-game with real-time stats and updated odds.

Sports Markets

Xbet gives you all the betting formats you’d expect: moneylines, point spreads, totals, props, teasers, parlays and futures. Odds are clearly displayed and available in American, Decimal and Fractional formats.

Payment Methods

Xbet supports multiple deposit and withdrawal options, emphasizing flexibility and speed. Available methods include:

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana, Dogecoin, Tether, Cardano and Shiba Inu

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana, Dogecoin, Tether, Cardano and Shiba Inu Cards: Visa and MasterCard (min. $45, max. $2,500)

Visa and MasterCard (min. $45, max. $2,500) Person-to-Person Transfers: min. $100, max. $500

Final Verdict

Xbet delivers a smooth, dependable and crypto-friendly experience that’s perfect for modern bettors. Its combination of strong bonuses, 24/7 customer support and quick payouts makes it one of the best all-around offshore sportsbooks available today.

What is an Offshore Sportsbook?

An offshore sportsbook is an online sports betting platform that operates outside the jurisdiction of the country where its users are located. These sportsbooks are typically licensed and regulated in countries or territories with favorable online gambling laws, such as Curacao, Panama or the Isle of Man. We included a list of the best offshore sportsbooks at the start of our article.

Key Features of Offshore Sportsbooks:

Global Accessibility: They accept players from various countries, including regions where online sports betting may have restrictions.

They accept players from various countries, including regions where online sports betting may have restrictions. Diverse Betting Markets : Offer betting on a wide range of sports, from major leagues like the NFL, NBA and Premier League to niche sports and international events. Offshore betting apps make the players life easier by allowing them to bet in a matter of seconds.

: Offer betting on a wide range of sports, from major leagues like the NFL, NBA and Premier League to niche sports and international events. Offshore betting apps make the players life easier by allowing them to bet in a matter of seconds. Competitive Odds: Often provide better odds than local sportsbooks, giving bettors more value on their wagers.

Often provide better odds than local sportsbooks, giving bettors more value on their wagers. Crypto-Friendly Payments : Many offshore sportsbooks support cryptocurrency payments (like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin) for faster, secure transactions with lower fees. That makes them reliable crypto casinos.

: Many offshore sportsbooks support cryptocurrency payments (like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin) for faster, secure transactions with lower fees. That makes them reliable crypto casinos. Privacy and Anonymity : They may have less stringent Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, allowing for more anonymous betting experiences.

: They may have less stringent Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, allowing for more anonymous betting experiences. Bonuses and Promotions: Offshore platforms typically offer larger welcome bonuses, reload promotions and cashback deals to attract and retain players.

Why Choose Offshore Sportsbooks for Online Betting?

Offshore sportsbooks have become the preferred choice for bettors looking for more flexibility, higher odds and a wider selection of sports betting sites. Unlike local platforms, the best offshore sportsbooks provide access to global markets, offering overseas betting sites that cater to diverse betting preferences. Similarly to non Gamstop casinos, the best betting sites allow players to explore offshore betting opportunities with minimal restrictions, making them highly attractive to international bettors.

Variety of Betting Markets

One of the main advantages of choosing offshore betting sites is the variety of available options. From major sports leagues to niche markets, these sports betting sites ensure there’s something for every type of bettor. Whether you’re into American football, soccer or tennis, bookies on these platforms offer competitive odds and real-time betting opportunities.

Finding the Best Betting Sites

When comparing betting companies, it’s essential to look for those recognized as top betting sites, ensuring a secure and fair betting environment. Reputable bookmakers operating offshore typically hold valid licenses, providing bettors with confidence in the platform’s reliability.

Finally, these gambling sites stand out by offering live betting features, allowing players to place bets as the action unfolds. With minimal limitations and comprehensive customer support, offshore sportsbooks remain a top choice for anyone seeking a reliable and rewarding betting experience.

Traditional Sportsbooks vs. Offshore Betting Sites

Choosing between traditional bookmaker sites and offshore betting sites depends on what bettors value most—whether it’s regulatory assurance, broader betting options or more flexible payment methods. Here’s a detailed comparison:

Feature Traditional Sportsbook Offshore Betting Site Regulation Governed by local regulations, such as UK Gambling Commission Licensed by international bodies, allowing broader access Betting Markets Focus on popular local sports and leagues Extensive markets, including niche sports and global events Bonuses and Promotions Typically limited due to tighter regulations Generous bonuses and promotions with fewer restrictions Payment Methods Predominantly fiat currencies with standard banking options Supports a wide range of options, including cryptocurrencies Accessibility Access restricted by local laws and regional regulations Available worldwide, offering more flexibility for players Odds & Payouts The best betting sites offer consistent odds but they may not be as competitive The best betting sites offer more competitive odds and higher payouts

If you want an alternative take on the best offshore sportsbooks, you can check out this list recommended by mufcinfo.com.

Sports Available at the Best Offshore Sportsbooks

When exploring overseas betting sites, you’ll discover a diverse range of sports that cater to all types of bettors. Whether you’re into major leagues or niche sports, the best offshore sportsbooks provide a comprehensive selection, ensuring there’s always an exciting event to wager on. Let’s explore some of the popular sports these sports betting sites feature.

Major League Sports

The top online betting sites for offshore betting excel in offering markets on major league sports such as NFL football, NBA basketball, MLB baseball and NHL hockey. With competitive odds, these betting companies provide extensive betting options, including point spreads, money lines and over/under totals. Online betting enthusiasts can enjoy live updates and in-play wagering that enhance the overall betting experience.

International Sports

Fans of soccer, cricket and rugby will feel at home on gambling sites that focus on international sports. These online sportsbooks offer betting opportunities on top leagues like the English Premier League, ICC cricket tournaments and the Rugby World Cup. With global coverage, bettors can follow their favorite teams and sports from anywhere, supported by various betting markets.

Niche Sports and Events

The best betting sites don’t just stop at mainstream sports. For those who prefer specialized markets, you’ll find comprehensive options for golf, tennis, MMA and boxing. Additionally, bookies provide markets for niche events like darts, snooker and esports—betting options often missing from domestic platforms.

Types of Bets Available at the Best Offshore Sportsbooks

The best offshore sportsbooks and top betting sites offer an extensive range of wagering options, catering to all types of bettors. These overseas betting sites provide unique opportunities, giving players the flexibility to explore diverse strategies and maximize winnings. As some of the most reputable sports betting sites in the industry, they stand out by offering competitive odds and features unmatched by traditional betting companies.

Moneyline Bets

Moneyline bets are a staple at the best offshore sportsbooks and leading offshore betting sites. This simple wager requires bettors to pick the outright winner of a game. Thanks to global market competition, overseas betting sites like BetUS offer better odds and higher payouts compared to domestic sports betting sites, making them a favorite among seasoned players.

Point Spread Bets

Point spread betting remains popular across sports betting sites, particularly those targeting international markets. The best offshore sportsbooks excel by providing varied spread options across major sports like football and basketball. These betting companies often offer more flexible betting limits, allowing players to balance risk and reward effectively.

Totals (Over/Under)

Offshore betting sites and overseas betting sites dominate the totals (over/under) market. These bets focus on the total combined score, regardless of the outcome. Platforms like BetUS, a leader among sports betting sites, provide attractive odds, ensuring bettors enjoy a rewarding experience with faster payouts than traditional betting companies.

Parlays and Teasers

For those seeking higher rewards, parlays and teasers are widely available at the best offshore sportsbooks. These bets are popular on offshore betting sites due to the vast selection of games and favorable odds. BetUS, one of the most reputable betting companies, offers enhanced parlay options, making it a top choice among sports betting sites for strategic bettors.

Prop Bets and Futures

Offshore betting sites and overseas betting sites like BetUS provide comprehensive prop bets and futures markets. Prop bets let you wager on specific in-game events, while futures focus on long-term outcomes, such as tournament winners. These bets add depth to the offerings at the best offshore sportsbooks, allowing sports betting sites to stand out among global betting companies.

BetUS is the Best Offshore Betting Site According to Experts

Offshore betting sites have become increasingly popular for players who want more flexibility, better odds and access to global sports markets. Unlike traditional betting platforms, they offer fewer restrictions, faster payouts and the freedom to wager with cryptocurrencies for secure, instant transactions. The best offshore sportsbooks combine reliability, variety and strong bonuses, giving players a complete betting experience in one place.

If you’re looking for a platform that checks all those boxes, BetUS clearly stands out as the best. With over 25 years of experience, it blends trust and innovation better than anyone else. You’ll find competitive odds on every major sport, smooth navigation and some of the most generous promotions in the industry. Whether you’re betting on the NFL, NBA or international soccer, BetUS offers the perfect mix of excitement, security and speed, making it the top choice for serious bettors worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions about Offshore Sportsbooks

What is the Best Offshore Sportsbook?

The best offshore sportsbook is one that offers a combination of secure betting, diverse sports markets, fast payouts and generous promotions. BetUS stands out as a top choice in this category.

Who is the Biggest Sportsbook in the World?

Among offshore betting sites, BetUS has been gaining significant attention due to its all-round betting offerings, robust promotions and commitment to customer satisfaction. Its focus on providing competitive odds, especially in football betting, and its reputation for fast, secure payouts make it one of the most promising players in the offshore betting industry.

What are Offshore Sites?

Offshore sites are online platforms that provide betting services but are licensed and regulated in jurisdictions outside of the bettor’s home country. These sites, like BetUS, offer significant advantages, including broader sports coverage, higher bonuses and flexible payment options, such as cryptocurrency.