Gilroy Police are investigating a razor blade that was found in a piece of a child’s Halloween candy, authorities said this week.

The night of Nov. 5, a teenage girl bit into a Milky Way candy bar and discovered a razor blade that had been shoved into the nougat, the Gilroy Police Department said in a press release. The next morning, the teen’s family reported the incident to Gilroy Police.

The teen was not injured. Police said she informed officers that she had gone trick or treating in neighborhoods surrounding her home on Westwood Drive.

Authorities are aware of only one incident of harmful candy in Gilroy, the press release said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Gilroy Police Sgt. Kenneth Ellsworth at Ke***************@**********oy.org.

“As a reminder, please check your children’s candy to ensure all is safe to eat,” Gilroy PD said. “If anything appears to have been tampered with, throw the candy away immediately. Should any other serious issues regarding candy arise, please report them to us immediately.”

Four teens arrested in relation to September robbery

Gilroy Police recently arrested four teenage males in connection with a Sept. 30 pistol whipping and robbery that occurred near Mt. Madonna High School.

The robbery took place just before 2pm. Officers responded to reports of a fight that began at the high school at the end of the school day, Gilroy Police said. As police arrived, they learned that some of the involved suspects had entered separate vehicles and fled the scene.

A few minutes later, police received calls that a fight involving multiple people was under way on the 500 block of Broadway Street. At least one gunshot had been heard, police said.

Officers responded to Broadway Street and found a 17-year-old male injured in the roadway, and a gun nearby, authorities said. Patrol officers provided the teen with first aid and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Police said a 15-year-old was identified as a suspect, and was arrested.

The next day, another 15-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.

After a continued investigation, police on Oct. 27 arrested two additional 15-year-old suspects. Detectives had learned that the initial fight reported near the Mt. Madonna campus resulted in a robbery and pistol whipping of the 17-year-old victim on the street.

The four 15-year-old suspects were arrested without incident and transported to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and other charges, police said. During a search of a home on Oct. 27, officers recovered the firearm that was involved in the pistol whipping as well as other weapons and narcotics.

The Morgan Hill Police Department, Santa Clara County Gun Violence Task Force and Salinas Police Department assisted in the investigation and arrests, Gilroy Police said.