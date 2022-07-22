good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 22, 2022
A jet air tanker dumps a load of retardant over a fast-moving fire off of Anzar Road in Aromas Thursday afternoon. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
Aromas blaze prompts evacuations

By: Tarmo Hannula
UPDATE:

The fire has charred more than 100 acres and is 25% contained, Cal Fire announced Friday morning.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A large wildland fire opened up in Aromas Thursday afternoon prompting a strong response by Cal Fire, Aromas Tri-County Fire and other agencies who attacked the blaze from the ground and sky.

Pumped by winds and dry summer conditions, the fire, which ate through rugged forests and brush in western San Benito County, went from five acres at 3:30pm to over 100 acres by 4:30pm.

Cal Fire propellor and jet air tankers took turns with helicopters, dumping water and fire retardant onto the flames that, at times veered toward several ridgetop homes. 

By 4pm evacuations along Anzar Road and surrounding surface roads were underway, according to police radio traffic.

The fire, which actually turned out to be a string of fires side by side, broke out behind the AR Wilson Quarry, better known as the Graniterock Quarry, in Aromas. 

A huge column of brown, yellow and white smoke dominated the sky east of Aromas. It was initially reported that downed power lines triggered the quarry blaze. 

This article will be updated.

Tarmo Hannula

