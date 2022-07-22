good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 22, 2022
FeaturedNews

Volunteers sought for Civil Grand Jury

By: Staff Report
20
0

Presiding Judge Theodore C. Zayner announced that the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara is seeking volunteers to serve on the 2023 Civil Grand Jury.

The Civil Grand Jury is an independent body that is convened on an annual basis by the Superior Court as a part of the judicial branch of government. It serves as the county’s civil watchdog agency and may examine all aspects of county and city government, special districts, and school districts.

With broad access to public officials, employees, records and information, the Civil Grand Jury is authorized to inspect and audit books, records and financial expenditures to ensure accountability of public funds. The Grand Jury is also charged with inquiring into the condition of jails and juvenile detention facilities.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, United States citizens, and residents of Santa Clara County.

“The Court seeks the most qualified applicants of diverse backgrounds reflecting the broad diversity of the population of Santa Clara County, as well as individuals representative of the County’s geographical areas and age groups,” Zayner said. “There is no particular background, training or experience required to serve—all civic-minded individuals who share a dedication to democratic ideals are encouraged to apply.”

Service on the grand jury does require a time commitment of an average of 25 hours per week, or as determined by the Grand Jury.

“We have received exceptionally positive feedback from former grand jurors,” Zayner said. “Those who have served have expressed how their service has contributed to an appreciation of the role of local government, a deeper understanding of how policy and planning impacts the community, and greater empathy for the needs of the community they serve.”

Those interested in applying can obtain an application at scscourt.org/cgj. Questions may also be directed to Britney Huelbig, Deputy Manager for the Civil Grand Jury, at 408.882.2721 or [email protected]

The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 16.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

Support Your Local Newspaper
