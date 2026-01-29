As a community newspaper publisher, I spend a lot of time writing and editing stories about the organizations that quietly shape the fabric of our town. Saturday night, I had the privilege of stepping out from behind the keyboard and into the celebration itself, attending the Rotary Club’s 100th anniversary—a milestone that speaks volumes about a century of service, leadership and neighborly generosity.

Walking into the room, I wasn’t just a reporter or publisher; I was one grateful community member among many, reflecting on how deeply Rotary’s legacy is woven into our local story.

Robert Airoldi

The evening started with a cocktail hour, mingling with others—some familiar, others meeting for the first time. Local singer Ted Sanchez entertained the crowd of about 150 attendees that included 24 past presidents and Larry Connell, the longest tenured Rotarian at 54 years.

To put a historical context on the milestone, a reporter for the Gilroy Advocate (precursor to the Gilroy Dispatch) on Oct. 31, 1925, wrote:

“Paul Harris, the founder of International Rotary, accompanied by his wife, and Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Johnson of Chicago, will be in Gilroy Sunday evening Nov. 1, at the Hotel Milias. The party will remain overnight and proceed the next day to Fresno and then on to Los Angeles and back to Chicago.

“Mr. Harris has notified the local officers that he would like to meet them at 6:30pm at a dinner with the directors, members and their wives. This is an unusual honor for Gilroy and the local Rotarians are certainly to be congratulated on having this opportunity of meeting the founder of a great international club.”

Current Rotary President Karen Aitken Bernosky said it’s not often one sees a small community like Gilroy change but still stay the same.

“In 1925, community leaders came together with a commitment to share their resources, collaborated on ways to keep their community vibrant, and built on a model of growth and sustainability for the future of Gilroy,” she said. “When you reflect on Gilroy Rotarians today, that same model continues to serve Gilroy when we reflect on the granting of $1 million-plus in scholarships to graduating seniors, the $1.2 million-plus in grant dollars contributed to Gilroy youth and seniors, and the multitude of projects we have undertaken to help build a vibrant community.”

This year’s project, “Trees to Read Under” is one more way Rotarians are leaving a legacy in the community with new library books, shade trees at schools and new benches for our students.

“The Rotary Club of Gilroy has much to celebrate, but perhaps the greatest highlight of that celebration is the appreciation of our past and the success that follows us into the future,” Aitken Bernosky added.