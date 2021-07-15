good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 16, 2021
Pictured at the Milias Restaurant's 10th anniversary party on July 8, from left: Mayor Marie Blankley, restaurant owners Ann Zyburra and Adam Sanchez, and Vice Mayor Fred Tovar. Contributed photo
BusinessFeaturedNews

Milias Restaurant owners mark 10 years

By: Staff Report
The Milias Restaurant, 7397 Monterey St., celebrated its 10 years of ownership under Adam Sanchez and Ann Zyburra on July 8.

The event included acknowledgement from the Gilroy City Council as well as Assemblymember Robert Rivas’ office.

Originally established by George Milias Sr. in 1922, The Milias Restaurant and Steakhouse was operated by the family for many years. The restaurant, as it has been throughout its history, is a favorite among downtown diners for its menu of classic and comfort fare in a Western-themed setting.

Staff Report

