Milias Restaurant owners mark 10 years

The Milias Restaurant, 7397 Monterey St., celebrated its 10 years of ownership under Adam Sanchez and Ann Zyburra on July 8.

The event included acknowledgement from the Gilroy City Council as well as Assemblymember Robert Rivas’ office.

Originally established by George Milias Sr. in 1922, The Milias Restaurant and Steakhouse was operated by the family for many years. The restaurant, as it has been throughout its history, is a favorite among downtown diners for its menu of classic and comfort fare in a Western-themed setting.