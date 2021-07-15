Taekwondo trainer fulfills his dreams

Aaron Motilla is living the dreams. Yes, that’s a plural.

Motilla, a native of Spain, moved to the United States four years ago, encouraged by the opportunities he saw after visiting his sister in San Jose. A lifelong student, now teacher, of Taekwondo, Motilla said he always dreamed of opening his own studio, but such a venture was difficult in his home country.

Now residing in San Jose, Motilla worked as a trainer at a martial arts studio in Morgan Hill, where families suggested he consider running his own studio.

Motilla took their words to heart, and with the support of his wife, found a spot in Gilroy in April that was perfectly suited for a martial arts studio.

Just a few months later, Taekwondo Jeongsin, 8401 Church St., Suite E, will celebrate its grand opening on July 17 from 11am to 6pm.

Living the American Dream, and fulfilling a lifelong goal? Check both boxes.

“I had thought the American Dream was just words, but it’s real,” Motilla said. “If you fight for your dream here, there are opportunities.”

At age 4, Motilla’s parents enrolled him into a Taekwondo program after finding that soccer just wasn’t cutting it for the boy who appeared to have unlimited amounts of energy.

After that first day at the studio, Motilla said he loved it.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “My mom was so happy because I was so exhausted when I came home.”

Motilla said he is drawn to Taekwondo because it teaches control, self discipline, focus and other skills that prove valuable in everyday life.

“You always have to overcome your limits,” he said. “You always have a goal. You have to push and overcome those limits.”

Motilla earned a black belt at age 18, and later received a master’s degree in civil engineering, a career path he pursued in Spain.

Now 38, Motilla said his heart was telling him to open a studio and fulfill his dream.

He praised the Gilroy community, saying many volunteers helped set up his studio to get it ready for opening.

“Thank you to all the people in Gilroy who helped me,” Motilla said. “The community is amazing. They helped me so much. Without them, this would have been impossible.”

For information on programs at Taekwondo Jeongsin, email [email protected]