Authorities recently confirmed the identities of two people who died in an Aug. 3 traffic accident in south San Benito County.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s office said Jessie Mendoza, 23, and Alexander Garcia, 22, died in the single-vehicle collision on Cienega Road north of Limekiln Road.

The California Highway Patrol said both male occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred about 12:35am Aug. 3. The vehicle had veered off the roadway, struck a tree and became engulfed in fire.

The CHP is still investigating the accident.