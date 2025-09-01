Alas, my final September with you. Sadly, we only have four more months together. Don’t despair, however, since the ninth month always kicks the cycling world back into high gear.

The approaching autumnal equinox means that the scorching summer days are (mostly) over, resulting in many more two-wheeled opportunities. Don’t believe me? Check out Save the Dates!

On Sept. 7, Viva CalleSJ returns to San Jose, closing down some major arteries and turning them over to bicyclists and other non-motorized minions. Talk about your ultimate street party!

On the 19th, enjoy the silliness of Talk Like a Pirate Day, but do consider brightening someone’s day by making a donation on Recycle Your Cycle Day. Drop off your bike at Morgan Hill’s Community & Cultural Center or Gilroy’s St. Joseph’s Family Center. Check city websites for times.

Seasonal event rides like the Tour de Menlo, Tour de Fox and Tour de Cure round out the month! Ride on!

Finally, from my he*********@***il.com inbox: Will you be penning any other columns after “Spokin’ My Mind” rides into history?

HAH! Thanks. Writing is in my blood, so I’m sure I’ll never stop. If South Valley Magazine is interested, I’d be glad to keep them updated on the vibrant ukulele culture here in South County. Whadda ya think? Pluckin’ My Mind, by Curt “Ukulele Guy” Hentschke?

Will it happen? Stay tuned!

Get it?

Save the Dates

Anytime: Gilroy/Morgan Hill Bike Match, https://bit.ly/BikeMatch

Sept. 7: Viva CalleSJ, San Jose, vivacallesj.org

Sept. 13: Tour de Menlo, Menlo Park, tourdemenlo.com

Sept. 19: Talk Like a Pirate Day, talklikeapirate.com

Sept. 19: Recycle Your Cycle Day, South Valley, morganhill.ca.gov

Sept. 20: Tour de Fox, Geyserville, tourdefox.org

Sept. 28: Tour de Cure, Palo Alto, diabetes.org

Oct. 18: Great Garlic Halloween Fun Run, Gilroy, cityofgilroy.org/reconline

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer, and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to he*********@***il.com.