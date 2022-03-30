good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 30, 2022
Bay Area Community Health offering free Covid testing clinic

By: Staff Report
Bay Area Community Health will host a free Covid-19 testing clinic on Thursday, March 31 from 10am to 3pm at Arteaga’s Food Center, 6906 Automall Parkway in Gilroy. 

Masks are required at the event. The first 100 people to be tested will receive a free at-home rapid Covid test kit.  

Registration is highly recommended, but drop-ins will be accepted until capacity is reached at the site.  

For information or help with registration, call the Bay Area Community Health Covid hotline at 510.252.6845.  

Dr. Victor Salazar, medical director of Bay Area Community Health, still encourages people to get the vaccine and to get tested. He said he believes that continued hesitancy, particularly among Latinos, comes from misinformation spread mainly through social media, and a lack of access to medical services. 

This free Covid testing clinic for people with and without insurance.

Bay Area Community Health is one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Centers in Northern California. With a service area that stretches from Union City to Gilroy, it serves more than 69,000 people who rely on healthcare services regardless of their immigration status, ethnicity, disabilities, or ability to pay.

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
