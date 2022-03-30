Bay Area Community Health offering free Covid testing clinic

Bay Area Community Health will host a free Covid-19 testing clinic on Thursday, March 31 from 10am to 3pm at Arteaga’s Food Center, 6906 Automall Parkway in Gilroy.

Masks are required at the event. The first 100 people to be tested will receive a free at-home rapid Covid test kit.

Registration is highly recommended, but drop-ins will be accepted until capacity is reached at the site.

For an appointment in English, visit tinyurl.com/2p8m6cy5

For an appointment in Spanish, visit tinyurl.com/246n4834

For information or help with registration, call the Bay Area Community Health Covid hotline at 510.252.6845.

Dr. Victor Salazar, medical director of Bay Area Community Health, still encourages people to get the vaccine and to get tested. He said he believes that continued hesitancy, particularly among Latinos, comes from misinformation spread mainly through social media, and a lack of access to medical services.

This free Covid testing clinic for people with and without insurance.

Bay Area Community Health is one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Centers in Northern California. With a service area that stretches from Union City to Gilroy, it serves more than 69,000 people who rely on healthcare services regardless of their immigration status, ethnicity, disabilities, or ability to pay.