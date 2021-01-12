good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 12, 2021
Local News

Bay Area stay-home order extended indefinitely

Santa Clara County ICU capacity drops to 6 percent

By: Michael Moore
Local business owners and city officials are bracing again for a prolonged stay-at-home order, which was indefinitely extended by state officials over the weekend as the Bay Area’s hospital capacity remains dangerously low.

In a Jan. 8 statement from the California Department of Public Health, state officials extended the Bay Area regional stay-at-home order that was originally set to expire that day. The stay-at-home order was extended because the Bay Area’s Intensive Care Unit bed capacity remains below 15 percent.

Specifically, the Bay Area’s overall ICU capacity is 0.7 percent as of Jan. 11, according to state officials. As of Jan. 11, the ICU capacity among hospitals in Santa Clara County is 6 percent. Santa Clara County is in the Bay Area region in the state’s Covid-19 reopening plan.

Currently, there is no end date for the extended stay-at-home order. State officials said the order could be at least partially lifted once the region’s four-week ICU projection shows a capacity of 15 percent or greater. “The state will assess the region’s ICU projections in the coming days and announce a formal decision on whether Bay Area meets criteria to exit the order,” reads the state’s Jan. 8 announcement.

The extension of the stay-at-home order means most businesses deemed “non-essential” are closed. Outdoor and indoor dining are still prohibited, and retail establishments are subject to strict capacity limits.

“With the current surge of Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations, the county expects to be under the restrictions of this state order for some time,” reads a press release from Santa Clara County. “It is more critical than ever to stay at home, wear a mask if you must leave home for essential activities, and keep a distance from those outside your households.”

Morgan Hill residents with non-emergency questions or concerns related to the Covid-19 restrictions can call or text (408) 767-6404. The number is monitored regularly, and voicemail and texts will be answered within 24 hours, according to city staff.

Most other regions in California are subject to the same stay-at-home restrictions, as ICU capacities have all but disappeared in many counties. The current ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley—which includes San Benito County—and Southern California regions is 0 percent, according to state data. The Greater Sacramento region is at 9.7 percent ICU capacity, while Northern California is at 35 percent. 

Michael Moore

