Hecker Pass reopens after pedestrian collision Thursday night

Bay City News

Police in Gilroy on Friday morning said that Highway 152, the Hecker Pass Highway, had reopened after being closed in both directions due to a major injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday evening.

Police did not release any details about the wreck, only saying that the collision happened between Santa Teresa Boulevard and Burchell Road, near the Gilroy Golf Course and the Gilroy Gardens theme park.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Gilroy police at (408) 846-0350. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the department’s tip line at (408) 846-0330.