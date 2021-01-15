good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
70.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 15, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Hecker Pass reopens after pedestrian collision Thursday night

Police: Pedestrian suffered major injuries

By: submitted
190
0

Bay City News

Police in Gilroy on Friday morning said that Highway 152, the Hecker Pass Highway, had reopened after being closed in both directions due to a major injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday evening.

Police did not release any details about the wreck, only saying that the collision happened between Santa Teresa Boulevard and Burchell Road, near the Gilroy Golf Course and the Gilroy Gardens theme park. 

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Gilroy police at (408) 846-0350. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the department’s tip line at (408) 846-0330.

Avatar
submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Pediatric home health org seeks donations

Staff Report -
Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, Coastal Kids Home Care—a regional nonprofit that provides specialized home healthcare for children living with illness and disability—has seen demand for its services skyrocket.
Read more
COVID-19

Bay Area stay-home order extended indefinitely

Michael Moore -
Local business owners and city officials are bracing again for a prolonged stay-at-home order, which was indefinitely extended by state officials over the weekend as the Bay Area’s hospital capacity remains dangerously low.
Read more
Business

Property tax workshop geared toward commercial owners

Gilroy Dispatch Staff -
Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone will host a...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Pediatric home health org seeks donations

Bay Area stay-home order extended indefinitely